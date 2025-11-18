Bridger Pipeline LLC to Acquire the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Assets of Caliber Midstream Partners, LLC

Acquisition grows Bridger Pipeline's Midstream Assets in the Williston Basin

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridger Pipeline LLC (“Bridger”) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the crude oil and natural gas midstream assets of Caliber Midstream Partners, LLC (“Caliber”).The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.“The Caliber crude oil and natural gas assets are a perfect fit for Bridger’s growing system of Williston Basin midstream assets,” said Bridger’s Executive Partner Tad True. “This acquisition will expand the footprint of our crude oil and natural gas gathering systems into central McKenzie County, ND and allow us to better serve our customers. We look forward to continuing the growth and success that the Caliber team has achieved in recent years.”In addition, Bridger is currently working to expand its mainline capacity in its existing corridor to Guernsey, WY to meet increased market demand for Bakken oil.The Caliber crude oil and natural gas midstream assets are comprised of approximately 170 miles of crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminals, and crude oil truck unloads, and approximately 40 miles of natural gas pipelines.Bridger Pipeline LLC:Bridger Pipeline LLC is a privately held midstream company based in Casper, WY that operates 3,700 miles of crude oil pipelines in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.

Legal Disclaimer:

