True Companies Enters a Long-Term Charitable Partnership with Yellowstone Forever's Native Fish Program
The five year program is designed to bolster the park's population of Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout.
— Tad True, Executive Partner of Bridger Pipeline, LLC
— Tad True, Executive Partner of Bridger Pipeline, LLC
(Casper, Wyoming) Bridger Pipeline, LLC on behalf of all True companies has entered into a
long-term charitable partnership with Yellowstone Forever's Native Fish Program. The donation
will be spread over five years and is designed to bolster the park's population of Yellowstone
Cutthroat Trout.
The Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout population has faced decline since the discovery of non-native
predatory lake trout in Yellowstone Lake in 1994. As a keystone species in the park, Cutthroat trout
are crucial to the ecosystem, serving as a vital food source for bears, birds of prey, otters, and
other species.
Tad True, Executive Partner of Bridger Pipeline, LLC emphasized the donation's significance in
strengthening the True family's longstanding ties to the park. "Yellowstone Park holds a special
place in our family’s Wyoming heritage. We are grateful to have the opportunity to play a role
in restoration efforts aimed at safeguarding the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout from invasive
species in the park's waters."
"Yellowstone is one of the most iconic national parks in the world and we are committed to
protecting this American treasure in a meaningful way such as this," he added.
Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The
organization's mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone National Park through
education and philanthropy.
The True Companies are a diverse portfolio of businesses in the energy, oil field service,
agriculture, real estate & development, and financial industries. True affiliated companies
employ over 1,000 employees in Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and New
Mexico. The True companies are proud to have celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023.
