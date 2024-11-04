True Companies Enters a Long-Term Charitable Partnership with Yellowstone Forever's Native Fish Program

The five year program is designed to bolster the park's population of Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout.

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE(Casper, Wyoming) Bridger Pipeline, LLC on behalf of all True companies has entered into along-term charitable partnership with Yellowstone Forever's Native Fish Program. The donationwill be spread over five years and is designed to bolster the park's population of YellowstoneCutthroat Trout.The Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout population has faced decline since the discovery of non-nativepredatory lake trout in Yellowstone Lake in 1994. As a keystone species in the park, Cutthroat troutare crucial to the ecosystem, serving as a vital food source for bears, birds of prey, otters, andother species.Tad True, Executive Partner of Bridger Pipeline, LLC emphasized the donation's significance instrengthening the True family's longstanding ties to the park. "Yellowstone Park holds a specialplace in our family’s Wyoming heritage. We are grateful to have the opportunity to play a rolein restoration efforts aimed at safeguarding the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout from invasivespecies in the park's waters.""Yellowstone is one of the most iconic national parks in the world and we are committed toprotecting this American treasure in a meaningful way such as this," he added.Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Theorganization's mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone National Park througheducation and philanthropy.The True Companies are a diverse portfolio of businesses in the energy, oil field service,agriculture, real estate & development, and financial industries. True affiliated companiesemploy over 1,000 employees in Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and NewMexico. The True companies are proud to have celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2023.-30-

