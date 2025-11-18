Mr. Kringle’s Secret Toy Lab Begins Nov. 22

Meet and explore with Santa's friends Kids can invent and build a toy to bring home or give to Santa to use Kids can invent and build a toy with Santa's friends

Bring the entire family to Seattle’s all-indoor holiday adventure where kids can invent toys in STEM-accredited lab and enjoy a private visit with Mr. Kringle

The adventure brings the spirit of invention alive. Our guests don’t just meet Mr. Kringle — they build something with him, making every moment personal and magical.” — LIT Immersive Creative Team

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle’s most magical holiday adventure is back: Kringle’s Inventionasium, the imaginative holiday experience by LIT Immersive, returns for a five-week run beginning this Saturday through Dec. 24 in the Stadium District next to Pioneer Square.Tickets are available online at the Kringle Inventionasium website: https://mrkringle.com/kringles-inventionasium-seattle/ Tickets range from $24 to $63 with optional add-ons, and VIP packages starting at $348. All tickets include the multi-room tour, unlimited personal photos, souvenir certificate and Toy Shoppe entry.• Optional ticket upgrades include professional digital photos, take home Invent-A-Toy kit, Hot Cocoa Bar, and other exclusive gifts.• Classic and Deluxe tickets add a personalized visit in Mr. Kringle’s private office.This year, there is a new hands-on STEM accredited activity: families will step inside Mr. Kringle’s top-secret toy lab, where only the most imaginative dreamers can help create toys that spread joy around the world.Guests team up with whimsical characters like Rhubarb Hiccup, Fancy Alluetta Biscuit and Professor Ignatious Glytch and journey through magical rooms filled with surprises and interactive fun.Last year’s inaugural event was the first of its kind in the Seattle area and elicited rave reviews from attendees.New this year, children can design and assemble a toy using Zolopieces—the award-winning creative play system that lets kids mix, match and build with limitless possibilities.The Invent-A-Toy experience is a STEM-accredited activity, encouraging problem-solving, design thinking and creativity through play.The adventure culminates in a private, personalized visit with Mr. Kringle. Through the magic of the North Pole, Santa greets children by name the moment they enter.“We wanted to create something that feels truly personal and whimsical for families,” explained Jason DeLeo, Co-Founder of LIT Immersive. “With Kringle’s Inventionasium, kids and parents enjoy the holiday experience and help build it together. Adding Zolotoys this year makes that creativity even more exciting.”“The adventure brings the spirit of invention alive,” the LIT Immersive creative team said. “Our guests don’t just meet Mr. Kringle — they build something with him, making every moment personal and magical.”Accessibility: Wheelchair and scooter accessible; special accommodations available; non-peak sessions recommended for low-sensory guests.Photo Policy: Unlimited personal photography encouraged; flash permitted unless otherwise noted. Professional photo packages available.Media Contact: Jason DeLeo | 206-747-6403 | jason@litimmersive.comAbout LIT Immersive: LIT Immersive creates large-scale storytelling experiences in Seattle that blend interactive design, technology, and community. From holiday spectaculars to pop-up exhibits, LIT Immersive connects families and friends through shared moments of wonder. Learn more at https://www.litimmersive.com About Mr. Kringleand Kringle’s Inventionasium: Created by Kringle Family Enterprises in Cleveland and brought to Seattle in partnership with LIT Immersive, Kringle’s Inventionasiuminvites families to invent, create and believe through a STEM-accredited holiday adventure. Learn more at https://mrkringle.com/kringles-inventionasium-seattle/.[

FOX 13 Visits Kringle's Inventionasium in Seattle

