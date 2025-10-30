Seattle’s Most Magical Holiday - 'Kringle’s Inventionasium' Brings Five-Tiered Holiday Experiences to Seattle

Kids can invent and build a toy to bring home or give to Santa to use Kids can invent and build a toy with Santa's friends Meet and explore with Santa's friends

Seattle’s all-indoor family holiday adventure at LIT Immersive invites guests to invent toys in STEM-accredited lab and enjoy a private visit with Mr. Kringle

The adventure brings the spirit of invention alive. Our guests don’t just meet Mr. Kringle — they build something with him, making every moment personal and magical.” — LIT Immersive Creative Team

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle’s most magical holiday adventure is back: Kringle’s Inventionasium, the imaginative holiday experience by LIT Immersive, returns for a five-week run, Nov. 22 - Dec. 24, in the Stadium District.This year, there is a new hands-on STEM accredited activity: families will step inside Mr. Kringle’s top-secret toy lab, where only the most imaginative dreamers are invited to help create toys that spread joy around the world.Tickets are available online at the Kringle Inventionasium website: https://mrkringle.com/kringles-inventionasium-seattle/ Prices range from $24 to $63 with optional add-ons, and VIP packages starting at $348. All tickets include the multi-room tour, unlimited personal photos, souvenir certificate and Toy Shoppe entry.• Optional ticket upgrades include professional digital photos, take home Invent-A-Toy kit, Hot Cocoa Bar, and other exclusive gifts.• Classic and Deluxe tickets add a personalized visit with Mr. Kringle in his private office.Guests team up with whimsical characters like Rhubarb Hiccup, Fancy Alluetta Biscuit and Professor Ignatious Glytch as they journey through magical rooms filled with surprises and interactive fun.Last year’s inaugural event was the first of its kind in the Seattle area and elicited rave reviews from attendees.New this year, children will design and assemble their very own toy using Zolopieces—the award-winning creative play system that lets kids mix, match and build with limitless possibilities.The Invent-A-Toy experience is a STEM-accredited activity, encouraging problem-solving, designthinking and creativity through play.The adventure culminates in a private, personalized visit with Mr. Kringle himself. Through the magic of the North Pole, Santa greets children by name the moment they enter.“We wanted to create something that feels truly personal and whimsical for families,” explained Jason DeLeo, Co-Founder of LIT Immersive. “With Kringle’s Inventionasium, kids and parents enjoy the holiday experience and help build it together. Adding Zolotoys this year makes that creativity even more exciting.”“The adventure brings the spirit of invention alive,” the LIT Immersive creative team said. “Our guests don’t just meet Mr. Kringle — they build something with him, making every moment personal and magical.”Accessibility: Wheelchair and scooter accessible; special accommodations available; non-peak sessions recommended for low-sensory guests.Photo Policy: Unlimited personal photography encouraged; flash permitted unless otherwise noted. Professional photo packages available.Media Contact: Jason DeLeo | 206-747-6403 | jason@litimmersive.comAbout LIT Immersive: LIT Immersive creates large-scale storytelling experiences in Seattle that blend interactive design, technology, and community. From holiday spectaculars to pop-up exhibits, LIT Immersive connects families and friends through shared moments of wonder. Learn more at https://www.litimmersive.com About Mr. Kringleand Kringle’s Inventionasium: Created by Kringle Family Enterprises in Cleveland and brought to Seattle in partnership with LIT Immersive, Kringle’s Inventionasiuminvites families to invent, create and believe through a STEM-accredited holiday adventure. Learn more at https://mrkringle.com/kringles-inventionasium-seattle/

Kringle's 'Inventionasium' brings family fun, festivities | FOX 13 Seattle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.