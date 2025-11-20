Henderson, NV Real Estate Leaders The Khavari Group Announce New Community Support Initiatives

The Khavari Group expands its community giving in Henderson, NV, supporting foster care, local charities, and family-focused programs across the Las Vegas area.

Sometimes charity is right in front of you; you don’t have to be a millionaire. Buying some cans or doing a few dollars for foster care kids—those are all very important givebacks to the community.” — Roya Khavari Habibi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Khavari Group , a top Las Vegas real estate team led by Las Vegas realtor and broker Roya Khavari Habibi , announces its ongoing commitment to community philanthropy through support of multiple charitable organizations, including current participation in the Give Joy Toy & Gift Card Drive for Clark County Foster Care. As one of the most community-focused groups within Signature Real Estate Group Las Vegas, The Khavari Group continues to integrate service into its mission as a Las Vegas real estate business.The announcement highlights The Khavari Group’s multi-faceted approach to corporate social responsibility, supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), United Way, Three Square Food Bank, and local foster care facilities. Their ongoing work reinforces their position as one of the most engaged and socially responsible teams in Henderson NV real estate and Las Vegas community support initiatives.From Chamber of Commerce to Community LeadershipHabibi’s commitment to charitable giving began during her tenure with the Detroit Chamber of Commerce, where she first participated in organized community support initiatives. That foundation shaped her philosophy that successful businesses—especially those in Las Vegas real estate—carry a responsibility to support the communities they serve.The Khavari Group’s approach centers on team participation, with agents volunteering for food drives and supporting causes personally meaningful to them. The team has created what Habibi describes as a “strong team give back program” that includes both organized initiatives and spontaneous acts of kindness, further strengthening their reputation as a community-driven Las Vegas realtor team.Focus on Children and Vulnerable PopulationsAs a mother, Habibi gravitates toward organizations supporting children, particularly those in foster care. The team’s current involvement with the Give Joy Toy & Gift Card Drive through CASA reflects this priority. The Khavari Group also supports survivors of domestic violence and homelessness—causes that resonate personally after witnessing team members face similar challenges. This perspective continues to influence their culture as a compassionate and service-oriented Las Vegas real estate group.“I think as we mature in the business, we always mature in our giving also because the broader picture becomes more important than the immediate when you are first starting out,” Habibi explained.Inspiring Industry ChangeHabibi believes the real estate industry needs more visible examples of community engagement. By speaking publicly about the group’s charitable work, she hopes to inspire other professionals in the Las Vegas realtor and Henderson NV real estate communities to recognize that meaningful giving doesn’t require significant wealth.“I feel like there are not enough of us in the real estate community giving back,” Habibi said. “Maybe if we just talk a little bit more about it and see that there are other people giving back, that will instill a level of want on their behalf to want to give to charities as well.”The team’s giving philosophy emphasizes supporting causes that agents personally connect with, creating authentic engagement rather than corporate mandates. This approach has strengthened team culture while making a measurable impact across the Las Vegas valley.Future VisionLooking ahead, Habibi plans to expand support for women-owned businesses and single mothers, reflecting the composition of her team and her commitment to uplifting women pursuing careers in Las Vegas real estate.“I feel like young women need someone to look up to,” she said, referencing her diverse background spanning the Chamber of Commerce, Coca-Cola, and real estate brokerage leadership. The Khavari Group’s message to other business leaders is simple: start with what’s near and dear to your heart. Charitable giving doesn’t require elaborate programs or substantial budgets—it requires attention, compassion, and willingness to act.About The Khavari GroupThe Khavari Group, operating under Signature Real Estate Group Las Vegas, is a community-driven real estate team serving Las Vegas and Henderson. Led by broker Roya Khavari Habibi, the team combines professional real estate services with a strong commitment to charitable giving. As one of the top Las Vegas real estate teams, they support multiple local and national organizations focused on children, families, and vulnerable populations.For more information about The Khavari Group’s community initiatives, visit HendersonLiving.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.