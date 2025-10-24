Caul Group Residential Launches 'Access the Triangle' Platform to Connect Research Triangle Communities

Caul Group Residential launches Access the Triangle, a digital hub connecting Research Triangle residents with real estate, business, and community.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caul Group Residential , the #1 eXp Realty team in North Carolina real estate and South Carolina real estate, announced today the launch of Access the Triangle on TownSites, a comprehensive digital platform designed to connect Raleigh-Durham-Cary residents with local businesses, real estate insights, and regional lifestyle opportunities.The platform represents a strategic evolution from traditional real estate services to community-centered ecosystem building. Founded by Tina Caul , Caul Group Residential has become a dominant force in the Triangle real estate market, with over 4,000 homes sold and national recognition as a Top 50 real estate team.“When I started in real estate, buyers mostly wanted square footage, granite countertops, and a good school district,” said Tina Caul, founder of Caul Group Residential. “Today, the biggest transformation I’m seeing is that buyers want connection; they’re asking about the lifestyle, the sense of community, and how to plug into local life in Raleigh, Durham, or Cary."Beyond Traditional Real Estate ServicesAccess the Triangle addresses this shift by providing curated access to vetted Raleigh-Durham local vendors, handpicked restaurant and event recommendations, real-time Triangle NC market updates, and community connection opportunities. The platform serves as a centralized hub available 24/7 to residents seeking authentic insider knowledge about the Raleigh-Durham-Cary region.The initiative builds on Caul Group’s process-driven system that has differentiated the team in a market where the average real estate agent in North Carolina sells just two homes annually. Their systematic approach to lead generation, client follow-up, and community building in the Triangle has generated consistent results for more than 25 years.“Access the Triangle creates a living, breathing community hub where our clients can stay plugged in and supported long after closing,” Caul explained. “It’s not just about buying or selling a house anymore; it’s about helping people thrive in the Triangle NC lifestyle.”Global Perspective, Local ImpactCaul brings international experience to the local platform through her role in launching eXp Realty’s Global Luxury Division across 26 countries. Her TEDx appearance and thought leadership credentials reinforce the vision behind Access the Triangle.“Luxury buyers in Dubai, investors in London, and families moving to Raleigh might look different on paper, but at the end of the day, they’re all craving the same thing: connection, trust, and community,” Caul noted. The platform reflects broader real estate industry trends as professionals evolve from transaction-focused operations to community ecosystem builders. Access the Triangle positions residents as active participants in Triangle NC growth rather than passive property owners.Market Leadership FoundationWith approximately 750 homes sold annually, Caul Group Residential is one of the top real estate teams in Raleigh-Durham and the #1 eXp Realty team in the Carolinas. Their reputation and results provide credibility for the launch of Access the Triangle, which consolidates scattered information sources into one comprehensive regional real estate and community resource.About Caul Group ResidentialBased in the Carolinas, Caul Group Residential is the #1 eXp Realty team in North Carolina and South Carolina, ranked among the Top 50 real estate teams nationwide. The team has sold over 4,000 homes through their process-driven system and community-centered approach to real estate in Raleigh-Durham-Cary.

