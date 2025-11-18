Hudson Valley Equestrian Property ‘The Ranch at Mt. Laurel’ Comes to Market With Expansion Potential
The Ranch at Mt. Laurel offers a rare blend of privacy, modern luxury and equestrian heritage just 90 mins from the George Washington Bridge.
Compass (NYSE:COMP)
Now offered with an adjacent buildable lot included, this remarkable property presents the opportunity to expand into a grand private estate or multi-generational compound surrounded by the natural splendor of the Catskills.
Tucked into the rolling foothills of the Shawangunk Ridge, the property combines rustic charm with modern design and comfort, featuring a fully updated ranch-style residence, sweeping paddocks, and expansive outdoor living spaces ideal for entertaining or tranquil solitude. Whether as a primary home, weekend retreat, or equestrian haven, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle for riders, artists, nature lovers, and discerning buyers across the Tri-State area.
From morning rides through dew-covered meadows to evenings by the firepit under starlit skies, this is where simple living meets elevated design. The residence showcases an open-concept layout with cathedral ceilings, white oak floors, a chef’s kitchen, and spa-inspired baths — all framed by the exceptional bucolic setting.
Equestrian enthusiasts will value the impressive six-stall barn with its spacious hayloft, set amid rolling hills perfectly suited for a riding arena or expanded paddock space. The rare opportunity to introduce a guest house — or even a second bespoke residence — further enhances the exclusivity of this remarkable estate.
Listing Details
Price: $2,295,000
Open Houses:
• Saturday, November 22 — 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
• Sunday, November 23 — 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM
Expanded Parcel: Total of 5.82 acres
📍 Property Listing on Compass
🌐 119MtLaurelRoad.com
🎥 Watch the Property Video Tour
Listing Agent:
📞 Jason Nadeau — Upstate Curious Team, Compass Hudson Valley 917|697|3669, jason{at}upstatecurious.com
Florida / Tri-State Relocations:
📞 Denise Gobin — The Gobin Group, Compass, Inc. 954|553|1089, denise{at}gobinre.com
Jason Nadeau
Upstate Curious Team @ Compass
+1 917-697-3669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.