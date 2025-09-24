The Ranch at Mt. Laurel Debuts in the Hudson Valley — Announces Private Showings Now Available
The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, a one-of-a-kind equestrian retreat blending modern design with Hudson Valley charm. 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Compass (NYSE:COMP)
A Private Hudson Valley Escape
Nestled on 3.46 acres, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel offers 3,200 sq. ft. of living space with soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and a seamless connection to the outdoors. The chef’s kitchen is anchored by a massive island and outfitted with a Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, while tri-fold doors open to a deck overlooking the heated saltwater pool and pollinator meadow.
The primary suite features a Japandi-inspired spa bath, complemented by three additional bedrooms with ensuite baths. Flexible spaces include a semi-finished lower level ideal for a studio or media room, a dedicated home office, and a breezeway leading to a 3-car garage.
Historic Barn with Endless Potential
At the heart of the property stands the original 6 Stall Barn, complete with six stalls, a hay loft, and standing-seam metal roof. Whether preserved for equestrian use or reimagined as an event space or creative hub, the barn provides both functionality and inspiration.
Designed for Retreat and Connection
From its bluestone walkway to its heated saltwater pool, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel is designed as a sanctuary for relaxation, connection, and possibility. With space for future expansion, the estate balances privacy with convenience—just minutes from farm-to-table dining, wineries, and hiking at Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park.
Only 90 miles from New York City, the property offers an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity as either a full-time residence or refined weekend escape.
Private Showings Now Available
The Ranch at Mt. Laurel is now debuting to the market, and private showings are officially open. Buyers are invited to experience firsthand the seamless blend of modern luxury and Hudson Valley heritage that defines this rare estate.
Listing Information
Address: 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Price: $2,450,000
Agent: Jason Nadeau, Upstate Curious Team at Compass
Phone: (917) 697-3669
Email: jason.nadeau@compass.com
Florida Contact
Agent: Denise Gobin, The Gobin Group at Compass
Phone: (954) 553-1089
Email: denise@gobinre.com
website: www.TheGobinGroup.com
About Compass
Compass is a leading real estate brokerage combining exceptional agents with innovative technology, dedicated to helping people find their place in the world.
Jason Nadeau
Upstate Curious Team @ Compass
+1 954-320-9267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Other
The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. 119 Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.