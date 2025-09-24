The Ranch at Mt. Laurel Debuts in the Hudson Valley — Announces Private Showings Now Available

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. 119 Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, a one-of-a-kind equestrian retreat blending modern design with Hudson Valley charm. 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Relax with the whole family and discover a peaceful retreat. This property has been carefully curated to honor its Hudson Valley roots while providing all the comforts of modern living” — Listing agent Jason Nadeau

KERHONKSON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upstate Curious Team at Compass Real Estate is proud to announce the debut of The Ranch at Mt. Laurel, a one-of-a-kind equestrian retreat blending modern design with Hudson Valley charm. Located at 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson , NY, this 4-bedroom, 5-bath estate is officially on the market for $2,450,000, and private showings are now being scheduled for qualified buyers.A Private Hudson Valley EscapeNestled on 3.46 acres, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel offers 3,200 sq. ft. of living space with soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and a seamless connection to the outdoors. The chef’s kitchen is anchored by a massive island and outfitted with a Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, while tri-fold doors open to a deck overlooking the heated saltwater pool and pollinator meadow.The primary suite features a Japandi-inspired spa bath, complemented by three additional bedrooms with ensuite baths. Flexible spaces include a semi-finished lower level ideal for a studio or media room, a dedicated home office, and a breezeway leading to a 3-car garage.Historic Barn with Endless PotentialAt the heart of the property stands the original 6 Stall Barn, complete with six stalls, a hay loft, and standing-seam metal roof. Whether preserved for equestrian use or reimagined as an event space or creative hub, the barn provides both functionality and inspiration.Designed for Retreat and ConnectionFrom its bluestone walkway to its heated saltwater pool, The Ranch at Mt. Laurel is designed as a sanctuary for relaxation, connection, and possibility. With space for future expansion, the estate balances privacy with convenience—just minutes from farm-to-table dining, wineries, and hiking at Mohonk Preserve and Minnewaska State Park.Only 90 miles from New York City, the property offers an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity as either a full-time residence or refined weekend escape.Private Showings Now AvailableThe Ranch at Mt. Laurel is now debuting to the market, and private showings are officially open. Buyers are invited to experience firsthand the seamless blend of modern luxury and Hudson Valley heritage that defines this rare estate.Listing InformationAddress: 119 Mt. Laurel Road, Kerhonkson, NY 12446Price: $2,450,000Agent: Jason Nadeau, Upstate Curious Team at CompassPhone: (917) 697-3669Email: jason.nadeau@compass.comFlorida ContactAgent: Denise Gobin, The Gobin Group at CompassPhone: (954) 553-1089Email: denise@gobinre.comwebsite: www.TheGobinGroup.com About CompassCompass is a leading real estate brokerage combining exceptional agents with innovative technology, dedicated to helping people find their place in the world.

The Ranch at Mt. Laurel. 119 Mt. Laurel Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.