Garret Biss Leads Veteran Wellness Programming at Oklahoma State University

Retired Marine and TEDx Speaker, Garret Biss, delivered veteran-centered wellness programming at Oklahoma State University's Veterans Week.

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma State University invited retired Marine Corps Officer, TEDx Speaker, and national veterans-wellness educator Garret Biss to headline two programs during the university’s Veterans Week observances. The events brought students, faculty, and military-connected attendees together for a deeper look at the challenges, identity shifts, and personal growth opportunities surrounding the transition from military to academic life.

Biss facilitated a small-group discussion with student veterans, exploring themes of identity, belonging, and the hidden pressures veterans often face as they navigate new environments. The group examined how perceptions, expectations, and internal narratives shape mental wellness, self-efficacy, and academic success.

Later that evening, Biss delivered the campus lecture “Bridging the Gap: Overcoming Transition Trauma to Thrive in Higher Education.” The talk introduced his CAM Framework—Connection, Authenticity, and Meaning—as a strengths-based model for restoring confidence, emotional wellness, and purpose for military-connected students.

“Transition is not simply a career change—it's an identity change, and it creates internal disconnects that many veterans struggle to articulate,” Biss shared. “When we address the emotional and psychological gaps left by that disconnect, students regain access to the discipline, leadership, and resilience they developed in service. Those traits never disappear—they just need to be recalibrated.”

OSU leadership echoed the importance of centering compassion and understanding around the veteran experience.

As the OSU Office of Military-Affiliated Student Support put it: "Many student veterans carry with them the lasting effects of their time in uniform … By offering understanding, resources and community, we help them navigate the challenges of adjusting to civilian and academic life."

During the session, Biss helped faculty and staff identify the root causes behind common veteran behaviors—withdrawal, hesitance to ask for help, hyper-independence, or perfectionism—and connected these patterns to the emotional impacts of transition. He also introduced concepts from post-traumatic growth (PTG), guiding attendees through ways universities can support veterans in transforming struggle into strength.

“Veterans aren’t broken—they’re disconnected. When we help them rebuild identity, connection, and purpose, they regain access to the discipline and resilience that made them exceptional in the first place,” Biss said.

Biss continues to work with universities, veteran programs, and behavioral health organizations nationwide to strengthen veteran-centered programming, improve student outcomes, and provide faculty and staff with tools to better understand military-connected populations.

ABOUT GARRET BISS

Garret Biss is a retired Marine Corps Officer, TEDx Speaker, NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) member, and a Trainer for NAADAC—the Association for Addiction Professionals. A nationally recognized expert on veteran mental wellness, identity restoration, and the psychology of military transition, he brings 16 years of service and multiple combat deployments into his work with military-connected students and the professionals who support them.

As the creator of the CAM Framework™ (Connection–Authenticity–Meaning), Biss blends applied positive psychology, mindset science, and trauma-informed principles to help veterans rebuild confidence, emotional regulation, and purpose as they navigate life after the military. His strengths-based approach centers on reconnection, self-efficacy, and post-traumatic growth.

Garret is a sought-after speaker for universities, national associations, and behavioral health organizations, known for delivering engaging, research-informed sessions that help veterans—and those who serve them—unlock their full potential.

Learn more at www.garretbiss.com.

