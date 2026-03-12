Lessons from Military Transition Inform New Approach to Student Wellness at NASPA Conferences

Garret Biss, retired Marine Corps officer and national speaker on veteran wellness, transition, and resilience.

Veteran-informed resilience tools presented at two NASPA conferences show how insights from military transition can strengthen student wellness and belonging.

Transition is not simply a career change—it’s an identity change, and it creates internal disconnects that many veterans struggle to articulate.” — Garret Biss

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strengths-based framework developed through work with military veterans is gaining attention among higher-education professionals after being presented at two national NASPA events focused on student success and wellbeing.

Garret Biss, a retired Marine Corps officer, TEDx Speaker, and national trainer on veteran mental wellness, recently delivered sessions at both the NASPA Symposium on Military-Connected Students and the NASPA Annual Conference, one of the largest gatherings of student affairs professionals in higher education.

At the NASPA Annual Conference in Kansas City, Biss presented “From Surviving to Thriving: Lessons from Veteran Transitions That Support Student Wellness and Resilience,” a session exploring how insights from veteran transition can help universities better understand and support students navigating identity disruption, trauma, and life transitions.

His work introduces the CAM Framework™ (Connection, Authenticity, Meaning), a strengths-based model rooted in applied positive psychology and post-traumatic growth research that helps individuals rebuild purpose, belonging, and self-efficacy after major life transitions.

“Transition is not simply a career change—it’s an identity change, and it creates internal disconnects that many veterans struggle to articulate,” Biss said. “When we address the emotional and psychological gaps left by that disconnect, students regain access to the discipline, leadership, and resilience they developed through adversity.”

What began as a framework for veterans is increasingly resonating with higher-education professionals working with diverse student populations, including first-generation students, adult learners, and those facing major life disruptions.

NASPA reviewers noted the broad applicability of the work during the conference proposal review process.

One reviewer described the session as “very well structured” and grounded in a strong conceptual framework, while another highlighted its ability to translate lessons from veteran transition to a broader student audience, making the approach relevant across multiple student populations.

Other NASPA professionals highlighted how effectively the presentation combined lived experience with evidence-based theory, describing Biss as “highly qualified to lead a workshop on the topics [of resilience and student wellness]” due to both professional and personal expertise.

Unlike many conference presentations that focus primarily on theory, Biss’s sessions emphasize practical application, giving participants tools they can begin using immediately to address identity reconstruction, belonging, and purpose.

The method draws from research in post-traumatic growth, self-determination theory, and logotherapy, translating those concepts into tools that advisors, counselors, veteran services staff, and student success professionals can apply.

For Biss, the strong response from higher-education professionals reflects a broader realization.

“What surprised me was how strongly student affairs professionals recognized the same dynamics veterans experience,” he said. “Students across many populations are navigating identity shifts, loss of certainty, and questions of purpose. The tools that help veterans rebuild after transition can help many students find their footing as well.”

Universities across the country are increasingly exploring how veteran-informed resilience frameworks can strengthen student support programs, improve belonging, and help students translate adversity into growth.

Biss continues to collaborate with universities, behavioral health organizations, and veteran-serving programs to deliver campus workshops and professional development focused on student resilience and post-traumatic growth.

For speaking inquiries or campus programming, visit:

www.garretbiss.com

ABOUT GARRET BISS

Garret Biss is a retired Marine Corps Officer, TEDx Speaker, NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) member, and a Trainer for NAADAC—the Association for Addiction Professionals. A nationally recognized expert on veteran mental wellness, identity restoration, and the psychology of military transition, he brings 16 years of military service and multiple combat deployments into his work with military-connected students and the professionals who support them.

As the creator of the CAM Framework™ (Connection–Authenticity–Meaning), Biss blends applied positive psychology, mindset science, and trauma-informed principles to help veterans rebuild confidence, emotional regulation, and purpose as they navigate life after the military. His strengths-based approach centers on reconnection, self-efficacy, and post-traumatic growth.

Garret is a sought-after speaker for universities, national associations, and behavioral health organizations, known for delivering engaging, research-based sessions that help veterans—and those who serve them—reach their full potential.

Learn more at www.garretbiss.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.