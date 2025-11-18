BBC workers call for board reform and sustainable funding

NUJ members at the BBC have outlined their vision for an impartial, universally available and funded BBC.

Following a meeting last week, NUJ reps at the BBC overwhelmingly passed a motion affirming the union’s long-term calls for worker representation on the BBC board, an independently-appointed chair, and sustainable funding through Charter Renewal.

Journalists at the BBC also called on the Corporation's leadership to improve pay, conditions, training and whistleblowing procedures.

The full motion states:

"This meeting notes the resignations of the Director General of the BBC and the Head of BBC News in response to criticisms of editorial failures in the Division. "This meeting believes: The BBC’s universal funding is a privilege, bringing responsibilities to serve all audiences and maintain the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality.

Where those standards are not met, the Corporation must expect to be held accountable.

The leadership of the BBC has fallen short in its duty of maintaining and defending the values of the BBC, including its News output.

That everyone at the BBC should be able to do their jobs without harassment. "This meeting further notes: That the BBC is operating in an increasingly polarised world, where “alternative facts”, propaganda and disinformation are being used to distort the truth and undermine democratic politics and science.

That a reduction of funding for the Corporation has reduced real term pay, the quality of training and resourcing for core programming in radio and television.

Future funding of the World Service is currently uncertain. "This meeting calls on the BBC leadership to: Reaffirm maintaining the highest editorial standards and impartiality, commit to improving pay, conditions and training for BBC staff in order to uphold standards and retain experienced staff.

Improve whistle-blowing procedures for staff so serious breaches of editorial standards can be addressed at the earliest opportunity. "This meeting calls on the NUJ National Executive Council: To lobby ministers to commit to the long-term funding of the BBC World Service.

To engage with parliamentarians of all stripes to support the future of a universally available, and funded, impartial BBC through the renewal of the Royal Charter.

To continue to campaign for the BBC board and its chair to be chosen by an arms-length body, and for proper worker representation with at least 25% of board seats filled by BBC employees from non-management roles to champion public interest journalism without political interference.”

Return to listing