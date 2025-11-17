Submit Release
House Bill 1881 Printer's Number 2424

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - Sponsors

VENKAT, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, O'MARA, GUZMAN, BENHAM, PIELLI, McNEILL, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, FRANKEL, HOHENSTEIN, PROBST, NEILSON, SCHLOSSBERG, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOROWSKI, MERSKI, HADDOCK, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, SCOTT, CIRESI, WAXMAN, SCHWEYER, HANBIDGE, DONAHUE, HARKINS, INGLIS, MALAGARI, HOWARD, RIVERA, SMITH-WADE-EL, BRENNAN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for pharmacy technician and pharmacy technician trainee registration, qualifications and supervision; providing for administration of injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations, for clinical laboratory certificate and for report on pharmacy-administered vaccines; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Protecting Pennsylvanians’ Access to Vaccines through Pharmacists

