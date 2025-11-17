House Bill 1881 Printer's Number 2424

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - Sponsors VENKAT, KHAN, KOSIEROWSKI, O'MARA, GUZMAN, BENHAM, PIELLI, McNEILL, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, FRANKEL, HOHENSTEIN, PROBST, NEILSON, SCHLOSSBERG, OTTEN, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BOROWSKI, MERSKI, HADDOCK, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, SCOTT, CIRESI, WAXMAN, SCHWEYER, HANBIDGE, DONAHUE, HARKINS, INGLIS, MALAGARI, HOWARD, RIVERA, SMITH-WADE-EL, BRENNAN

Short Title An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for pharmacy technician and pharmacy technician trainee registration, qualifications and supervision; providing for administration of injectable medications, biologicals and immunizations, for clinical laboratory certificate and for report on pharmacy-administered vaccines; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject Protecting Pennsylvanians’ Access to Vaccines through Pharmacists

Generated 11/17/2025 07:58 PM

