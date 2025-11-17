Submit Release
House Bill 135 Printer's Number 2233

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17

KRAJEWSKI, FIEDLER, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, WAXMAN, RABB, K.HARRIS, SANCHEZ, D. WILLIAMS, SCOTT, WARREN, RIVERA, GREEN, O'MARA

Short Title

An Act amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in workers' cooperative corporations, further providing for corporations, for articles of incorporation and for directors and officers.

Memo Subject

Filing Requirements for Cooperative Entrepreneurs

Generated 11/17/2025 07:58 PM

