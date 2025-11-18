Karin Herzog Launches Black Friday Sale: 25% Off and Free Gift

Australian customers say their skin looks brighter and more radiant in as little as two weeks using Karin Herzog’s Swiss oxygen skincare.

The Swiss oxygen skincare brand launches its Black Friday sale with 25% off, free shipping and a free gift included with every purchase.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karin Herzog , the original Swiss oxygen skincare brand founded by Dr Paul Herzog (Nobel Institute awardee), has officially launched its Black Friday Sale , offering 25% off sitewide with code BF25, along with free shipping Australia-wide and a free deluxe gift with every order for a limited time.Karin Herzog has seen a significant rise in demand across Australia over the past year, with local customers reporting noticeably brighter, smoother and more radiant skin in as little as two weeks. The brand is globally recognised for its patented stabilised active oxygen technology, a scientific breakthrough developed in the Herzog family’s Swiss laboratory.Unlike traditional moisturisers that rely on oils, acids or botanicals, Karin Herzog formulas release a controlled dose of oxygen directly onto the skin. This unique delivery method helps increase circulation, support natural collagen, brighten dull complexions, reduce congestion and improve hydration — all without irritation. Oxygen has long been used in clinics and professional facials, but Karin Herzog is the first skincare brand to successfully stabilise active oxygen in a cream, allowing customers to achieve professional-style results from home.Australian reviewers consistently highlight fast and visible improvements in brightness, texture and overall skin vitality within the first two weeks of use. Many describe their skin as “brighter,” “more alive,” “glowing,” and “visibly smoother.” Others report benefits for pigmentation, fine lines and hormonal breakouts, with many noting the lightweight, non-greasy texture as ideal for the Australian climate.“Our Black Friday event is one of our most anticipated moments of the year,” said a spokesperson for Karin Herzog Australia. “It’s an opportunity for customers to experience our Swiss oxygen technology at exceptional value, especially with 25% off, free nationwide shipping and a complimentary gift included with all orders.”Karin Herzog’s Black Friday sale includes the brand’s full range of Swiss-made skincare products, including its bestselling oxygen creams, cleansers and a complete collection of anti-ageing skincare solutions. The free gift — a travel-size Professional Cleansing Cream — is included with every order while stocks last.Karin Herzog is exclusively available in Australia through the brand’s official website, ensuring product authenticity and direct access to the full Swiss-made range. Customers can shop the Black Friday event at:For a limited time, all orders placed during the Black Friday sale will receive free shipping Australia-wide and a free gift, in addition to the 25% sitewide discount using code BF25.With its patented oxygen technology, decades of Swiss research and growing popularity among customers seeking brighter, more radiant skin, Karin Herzog continues to establish a strong presence in the Australian skincare market. This Black Friday event marks one of the best opportunities of the year for customers to experience the brand’s award-winning formulations at significant savings.About Karin HerzogFounded in Switzerland by Dr Paul Herzog, Karin Herzog is the original pioneer of stabilised active oxygen in skincare. With more than 40 years of scientific innovation, the brand is globally recognised for its patented formulas, Swiss manufacturing standards and loyal customer base spanning multiple generations.Media Contact:Karin Herzog AustraliaEmail: info@karinherzog.com.auWebsite: https://karinherzog.com.au

