Award-winning Swiss oxygen skincare loved by Princess Kate Middleton lands in Australia

Karin Herzog Oxygen Skincare

Swiss luxury skincare Karin Herzog debuts in Australia!

AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karin Herzog , the award-winning Swiss skincare brand renowned for its pioneering oxygen-powered formulas, is thrilled to announce its official launch in Australia. Celebrated globally and favoured by celebrities like Princess Kate Middleton, Karin Herzog brings a revolutionary approach to anti-ageing skincare, now available to Australian beauty enthusiasts at karinherzog.com.auFounded by Dr. Paul Herzog in the 70s, a pioneer in oxygen-based skincare, Karin Herzog has spent decades perfecting formulas that deliver visible results. Its patented oxygen technology floods the skin with active oxygen, smoothing fine lines, hydrating deeply, and unveiling a radiant, youthful glow. From the iconic Vita-A-Kombi 1 to the indulgent Finest Chocolate Cleansing, each product combines Swiss precision with science-backed innovation, earning accolades from beauty editors and skincare experts worldwide.“I’m buzzing with excitement; Karin Herzog’s Swiss oxygen is here to make Australia glow!” says JP Charles, Founder & CEO of EcommerceBoost.io and Australian Brand Manager for Karin Herzog. “Their oxygen-powered formulas have captivated a global audience, including high-profile fans like Princess Kate Middleton. We’re thrilled to bring this Swiss secret to Australia, where women can experience timeless beauty firsthand.”The brand’s Australian launch comes at a perfect time, as demand for premium, results-driven skincare soars. Available exclusively online at karinherzog.com.au, Karin Herzog offers free Australia-wide shipping for a limited time , making it easy for customers to discover its transformative range. Whether seeking to erase wrinkles or boost radiance, Australian women can now join the ranks of those glowing with Karin Herzog’s signature oxygen magic.The beauty press praises Karin Herzog’s innovative oxygen technology. Cosmopolitan UK states, “The result was soft, radiant skin that looked refreshed and healthy,” for its oxygen facial, highlighting the brand’s glow. Vogue Australia reports Kate Middleton’s use of its oxygen cream for radiant skin, while Woman & Home notes her flawless complexion. Allure and Town & Country affirm its youthful results.Karin Herzog invites Australian media, influencers, and skincare lovers to discover its collection and feel the power of oxygen-driven beauty. For more information, visit karinherzog.com.auAbout Karin HerzogKarin Herzog is a Swiss skincare brand founded by Dr. Paul Herzog, awarded honorary doctorate by the Nobel Institute, who pioneered oxygen-based cosmetics. With over 40 years of innovation, its patented oxygen formulas combat signs of aging, delivering radiant, youthful skin. Sold in 20+ countries, Karin Herzog is a favourite among beauty editors, celebrities, and skincare enthusiasts. Learn more at karinherzog.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.