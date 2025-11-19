Storii Awarded $1.7M NIH SBIR Phase II Grant to Reduce Social Isolation and Improve Mental Health in Rural Older Adults

Storii - Record life stories over phone calls - NIH Grant Award

NIH funding supports a clinical trial of Storii’s telephone-based memoir service that reduces isolation, improves mental health, and connects rural older adults

With just a telephone call, we’re helping older adults preserve their stories, connect with loved ones, and improve their well-being.” — Cameron Graham, CEO of Storii

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storii, Inc., the company behind Storii, a modern telephone-based reminiscence service, has been awarded a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).This award will fund a rigorous clinical trial to validate Storii’s reminiscence-based approach to combating social isolation. The study, supported by the University of Connecticut, will focus on improving mental health and strengthening caregiver connections in rural communities where isolation and access barriers are most severe.“This $1.7 million NIH investment is a powerful validation of our mission to use simple, accessible tools to combat isolation and loneliness,” said Cameron Graham, CEO of Storii. “With just a telephone call, we’re helping older adults preserve their stories, connect with loved ones, and improve their well-being.”Dr. Juliette Shellman, Associate Professor at the University of Connecticut School of Nursing and Multiple Principal Investigator on the grant, added:“This project represents an important step in addressing the pressing issue of rural isolation among older adults. By combining evidence-based reminiscence approaches with accessible technology, we can reach individuals who might otherwise be left behind and provide measurable improvements to their quality of life.”Bridging Generations, Strengthening Connection:Storii delivers weekly automated phone calls in multiple languages, asking curated life story questions. Participants’ responses are recorded, transcribed, and stored online, creating a living memoir for families and caregivers to cherish and revisit. By offering multilingual access, Storii ensures participation for older adults who might otherwise face barriers due to technology or language.A Strategic Opportunity for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs):The NIH Phase II award also presents an opportunity for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) to introduce an NIH-funded program that aims to:- Expand social engagement services for rural and isolated older adults- Support caregivers with tools that spark meaningful conversations and connections- Provide accessible participation through simple telephone calls in multiple languages- Highlight local innovation in tackling loneliness and improving mental healthAAAs interested in partnership or pilot opportunities are encouraged to contact Storii.About the Grant:The award is part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and was issued under grant number 1R44AG097382-01. The project will evaluate Storii’s impact in reducing isolation and improving outcomes among older adults and caregivers in rural communities.About Storii:Storii, Inc. is dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults and their families by preserving stories and improving person centered care. Its memoir service, Storii, helps people record life stories through automated phone calls, making reminiscence accessible to anyone, anywhere, and in multiple languages.For more information, visit www.storii.com

