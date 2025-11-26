StoriiCare Launches Skye, an AI Agent Empowering Care Providers with Instant Insights

Skye - StoriiCare's AI Agent

StoriiCare’s new AI agent, Skye, helps care staff find answers in seconds, streamline documentation and stay focused on the people they support.

Skye is built to take away the friction, empowering teams to instantly find what they need so they can focus more on people, not paperwork.” — Cameron Graham, CEO of StoriiCare

SAN MATEO,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoriiCare, a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Medicaid Billing platform for Adult Day and Community Care providers, today announced the launch of Skye, a new AI-powered agent that helps care teams surface data, audit records and receive in-app guidance through natural, conversational prompts.Skye represents a major step in StoriiCare’s mission to simplify and humanize technology for care organizations. By bringing AI directly into the care workflow, Skye enables staff to get answers in seconds without navigating complex menus or leaving the screen they are working on.“Care providers are constantly balancing documentation, compliance and the human side of care,” said Cameron Graham, CEO of StoriiCare. “Skye is built to take away the friction, empowering teams to instantly find what they need so they can focus more on people, not paperwork.”How Skye Works:Skye operates through a simple prompt and response flow. Users can type a question in plain English and receive accurate, contextual answers drawn directly from StoriiCare’s database.Example prompts include:• “Tell me Helen Teegan’s medical conditions.”• “What is our most common referral source?”• “Which participants do not have allergies listed on their Face Sheet?”• “Which participant has been at our center the longest?”• “How do I configure the Register to track volunteer hours?”Whether summarizing care plans, analyzing trends or guiding new users through setup, Skye helps staff work faster and with greater confidence.Privacy-First and Role-Aware:Skye fully respects existing user permissions, ensuring that every answer reflects only the information a staff member is authorized to view. Built on StoriiCare’s secure and HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, Skye adheres to leading data privacy standards including SOC 2, GDPR, Cyber Essentials Plus and NHS DSPT compliance.Designed for Real-World Care Teams:StoriiCare serves hundreds of Adult Day and Community Care providers globally. Skye was developed with direct feedback from these organizations, prioritizing real-world usability and clarity over technical complexity.“Skye feels like having an experienced colleague beside you, one who knows exactly where everything is,” said Mirko Jons, Head of Product at StoriiCare. “It brings care teams closer to their data, their workflows and ultimately the people they support.”Availability:Skye is now available to all StoriiCare customers on an opt-in basis. Additional capabilities, including report generation, trend analysis and workflow automation, will roll out early next year.To learn more about StoriiCare and its digital care tools, visit www.storiicare.com

