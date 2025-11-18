Attorney General Ford Sues DOJ to Protect Services for Crime Survivors

Carson City, NV — Today, on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to block new restrictions on federal funding that supports survivors of domestic violence and other violent crimes. While activists and victim advocates are working to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic violence, the Trump administration is working to lessen protections for victims.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Rhode Island, challenges a rule barring states from using Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (Byrne JAG), and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant funds to provide services to undocumented immigrants, or other individuals who cannot prove their status. AG Ford, alongside a coalition of 19 other attorneys general, argues that the new policy is unconstitutional and are asking the court to stop the rule from taking effect in their states.

“These new restrictions on previously allocated grant programs will erode trust between vulnerable communities and those who are working diligently to protect them,” said Attorney General Ford. “The Trump administration’s attempt to place restrictions on this grant funding is unlawful and harmful, and it would inflict terrible damage on the ability of Nevada’s victim services providers to those who need it.”

For decades, the VOCA and VAWA grant programs have enabled states to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The grants fund services such as legal representation in family court; relocation and housing assistance; compensation for medical bills and funeral costs; and other civil legal services. Byrne JAG grants provide additional resources to state and local governments for criminal justice initiatives, including — in some states — support for public defenders. In their lawsuit, the attorneys general emphasize that all three programs have long been available to all eligible individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Last month, the DOJ informed states that they could no longer use VOCA, VAWA or Byrne JAG funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. The new “Legal Services Condition” applies not only to future funding but also to grants already awarded, and is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 31, 2025.

AG Ford and the coalition warn that the new restrictions will upend victim services programs, cut off critical resources and discourage survivors from seeking help. If service providers have to screen victims’ or witnesses’ immigration status, they could be forced to deny protection to families in crisis — a policy that would ultimately silence survivors and erode trust between communities and law enforcement. The attorneys general also highlight the fact that many service providers do not have the capacity or resources necessary to enact such screening processes.

In today’s lawsuit, AG Ford and the coalition argue that DOJ’s new restrictions violate the Constitution’s Spending Clause by attaching retroactive and ambiguous conditions to grants that were already awarded, in some cases years ago. The attorneys general also assert that DOJ acted in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to justify its reversal of decades-long policy and by ignoring the harm the rule will cause to survivors and service providers.

Joining AG Ford in the lawsuit, which was led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

