Attorney General Ford Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down President Trump’s Unconstitutional Attempt to Ban Birthright Citizenship

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement after the First Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a preliminary injunction order barring President Trump’s unconstitutional and illegal executive order that would overturn birthright citizenship.

“The president does not have the ability to rewrite the Constitution with the stroke of a pen. We know this, and every court that has reviewed this matter has upheld this.” said Attorney General Ford. “I am very pleased with the court’s decision to uphold our country’s separation of powers and ensure that our constitutional protections will continue to remain safe from executive overreach. For over 150 years, the Constitution has been clear — if you are born in our country, you belong in our country. I am dismayed that the president would attempt an action that is so obviously and extraordinarily damaging to our country, but make no mistake, I will fight with all of my power against any action that would defile the Constitution and harm our citizens.”