Attorney General Aaron Ford Statement on Vote to Allocate $30 Million to Food Banks

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford voted to approve $30 million in funding to food banks as the federal government refuses to release contingency funds appropriated by Congress to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).



“l voted for this funding today, but let's be clear, this is a Band-Aid and kids are still going to struggle to be fed,” said Attorney General Ford. “That’s why I’m suing the Trump Administration to use existing funds to fully fund the SNAP program. Nevada families shouldn't be left in limbo, and kids shouldn’t be going hungry.”



Yesterday, Attorney General Ford announced that he has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Secretary Brooke Rollins for arbitrarily planning to suspend SNAP benefits, despite the existence of contingency funds that could sustain the program. SNAP helps more than 40 million Americans, including nearly 500,000 Nevadans, buy food. In filing the lawsuit, Attorney General Ford joined a coalition of 22 other attorneys general and three governors.



Nearly 500,000 Nevadans currently receive around $90 million a month in SNAP benefits which comes entirely from federal funding.

