Makarem & Associates files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against ARTICLE STUDENT LIVING PM SERVICES LLC

Article Student Living LLC is facing two civil lawsuits alleging repeated harassment, discrimination, and sexual assaults by supervisors.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTICLE STUDENT LIVING PM SERVICES LLC, a student housing development company, has a lawsuit alleging that a supervisor (defendant) repeatedly sexually harassed and racially discriminated against Client (plaintiff). The Complaint alleges a pattern of repeated harassment by the defendant against the plaintiff, who was employed by ARTICLE STUDENT LIVING and living in their company-owned building.The complaint suggests that the defendant used his status as supervisor and access to the building plaintiff lived to sexually harass and racially discriminate against the plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to prevent such matters from occurring, failing to protect its female employees.The client is taking a resolute stand, seeking compensation and accountability, while delivering a powerful message to all potential victims: the time for this company’s misconduct is over."I was exploited in a place that should have been safe, leaving me traumatized.” Said plaintiff, “Britland Kenworthy of Makarem & Associates and her team are helping me through respect and precision”.Britland Kenworthy of Makarem & Associates states: “Our client showed tremendous courage in coming forward to expose the misconduct she endured."Makarem & Associates filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on March 7th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara (filing #2SCVO1213) against ARTICLE STUDENT LIVING PM SERVICES LLC for Sexual Harassment and Racial Discrimination.For more information, or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

