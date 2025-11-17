Makarem & Associates Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

Makarem & Associates files a sexual harassment lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, against CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC., a Mexican restaurant chain has a lawsuit alleging that the company failed to acknowledge the plaintiff’s. complaints regarding harassment by her supervisor (defendant), which ultimately forced her to miss scheduled work shifts and resulted in her termination.The Complaint alleges a pattern of repeated harassment by the defendant against the plaintiff, who was employed by CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. and working at the same location as the defendant. The complaint suggests that the defendant made repeated comments about the plaintiff’s sexuality, sex life, and touched her without her consent. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to protect the plaintiff after she made numerous complaints to the General Manager at CHIPOTLE MEXICAL GRILL INC. and requested not to be scheduled during the same shift as the defendant.The complaint alleges that CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.’s inaction to sexual harassment complaints filed by the plaintiff made working conditions so intolerable that she was forced to stop coming to scheduled work shifts to avoid continued harassment by the defendant. The plaintiff was later terminated by CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC., stating that they could not accommodate the plaintiff’s request not to work with the defendant. The complaint alleges that, rather than investigating the plaintiff’s harassment complaints, CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. retaliated against the plaintiff.Makarem & Associates filed the sexual harassment lawsuit on March 19th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (filing #25SMCV01402), against CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates:Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to fighting for justice and holding negligent parties accountable.

