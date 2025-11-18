TLG Peterbilt Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Performance Peterbilt

TLG Peterbilt now spans 34 locations across 11 states.

The acquisition expands The Larson Group network into Georgia, Florida and Mississippi. It now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships across 11 states.

This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve truck owners and fleets with a broader reach and deeper resources—without losing the values that drive our success.” — Glenn Larson, TLG President & CEO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Larson Group ( TLG Peterbilt ), an industry-leading Peterbilt dealership group, is proud to announce the acquisition of Performance Peterbilt, effective November 17, 2025. This strategic move joins two customer-focused, family-owned organizations committed to exceptional service for the trucking community.Prior to this acquisition, TLG Peterbilt operated 26 locations across 8 states, specializing in new and pre-owned Peterbilt trucks , parts, and industry-leading service. Performance Peterbilt adds eight locations in three states to the TLG network, expanding TLG’s footprint to Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.“We’re thrilled to welcome the Performance Peterbilt team and their customers into the TLG family,” said Glenn Larson, TLG President & CEO. “Both our companies are built on a foundation of strong relationships and customer support. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve truck owners and fleets with a broader reach and deeper resources—without losing the values that drive our success.”Performance locations will now be known as TLG Peterbilt. TLG now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.About The Larson GroupTLG Peterbilt is an award-winning Peterbilt dealer group with 34 locations across 11 states from the Midwest to the Southeast. Founded in 1987, TLG is family-owned and operated. It offers industry-leading commercial transportation support through premium truck, parts and service solutions, and a team dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.