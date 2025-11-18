TLG Peterbilt Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Performance Peterbilt
The acquisition expands The Larson Group network into Georgia, Florida and Mississippi. It now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships across 11 states.
Prior to this acquisition, TLG Peterbilt operated 26 locations across 8 states, specializing in new and pre-owned Peterbilt trucks, parts, and industry-leading service. Performance Peterbilt adds eight locations in three states to the TLG network, expanding TLG’s footprint to Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the Performance Peterbilt team and their customers into the TLG family,” said Glenn Larson, TLG President & CEO. “Both our companies are built on a foundation of strong relationships and customer support. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve truck owners and fleets with a broader reach and deeper resources—without losing the values that drive our success.”
Performance locations will now be known as TLG Peterbilt. TLG now operates 34 commercial truck dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.
About The Larson Group
TLG Peterbilt is an award-winning Peterbilt dealer group with 34 locations across 11 states from the Midwest to the Southeast. Founded in 1987, TLG is family-owned and operated. It offers industry-leading commercial transportation support through premium truck, parts and service solutions, and a team dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.
Heather Caldwell
The Larson Group
+1 417-409-6917
hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com
