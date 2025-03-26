The Larson Group Announces Network Expansion with Opening of TRP NE Arkansas
TRP NE Arkansas is TLG's third Arkansas location and the 26th facility in its dealer network. It offers all-makes aftermarket parts and mobile service repair.
“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and add another Arkansas location to support our customers,” said Regional Vice President Cameron McCurdy. “This parts and mobile service location will provide convenient access and help us maximize customer uptime in the northeast Arkansas area.”
TRP NE Arkansas is located at 1525 Batesville Boulevard in Southside, AR. The 8,000 square-foot facility offers a comprehensive aftermarket and OEM parts showroom, daily parts delivery, two full-service bays and two mobile service trucks for comprehensive support for trucks, trailers and buses. It is open Monday – Friday, 8AM – 5PM.
Heather Caldwell
The Larson Group
+1 417-409-6917
hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com
