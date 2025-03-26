Submit Release
The Larson Group Announces Network Expansion with Opening of TRP NE Arkansas

Gray metal building with The Larson Group and TRP logo.

TRP NE Arkansas is the 350th store in the TRP global network.

TLG Peterbilt logo.

TRP NE Arkansas is TLG's third TRP location.

Picture of a mobile service repair truck for semi-trucks. It is white with red and black striping and designs. It also has TLG and Road Guru logos.

TRP NE Arkansas offers semi-truck mobile service repair with two Road Guru mobile service trucks.

TRP NE Arkansas is TLG's third Arkansas location and the 26th facility in its dealer network. It offers all-makes aftermarket parts and mobile service repair.

We’re thrilled to expand our footprint to support our customers. This parts and mobile service location will provide convenient access and maximize customer uptime in the northeast Arkansas area.”
— Regional Vice President Cameron McCurdy
SOUTHSIDE, ARK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Larson Group is proud to announce it has expanded its extensive dealership network with the opening of its 26th facility, TRP NE Arkansas. TRP NE Arkansas is TLG’s third Arkansas location and complements existing TLG Peterbilt dealerships in Van Buren and Lowell. It is the third TRP store in the TLG network, joining TRP Charleston and TRP Strafford. It offers an all-makes aftermarket parts inventory and TLG’s in-demand Road Guru mobile service program. TRP NE Arkansas also has the distinction of being the 350th store in the TRP global network.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and add another Arkansas location to support our customers,” said Regional Vice President Cameron McCurdy. “This parts and mobile service location will provide convenient access and help us maximize customer uptime in the northeast Arkansas area.”

TRP NE Arkansas is located at 1525 Batesville Boulevard in Southside, AR. The 8,000 square-foot facility offers a comprehensive aftermarket and OEM parts showroom, daily parts delivery, two full-service bays and two mobile service trucks for comprehensive support for trucks, trailers and buses. It is open Monday – Friday, 8AM – 5PM.

