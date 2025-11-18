KPRJ MARKS 30 YEARS WITH HISTORIC REBRANDING AND ROYAL RECOGNITION

His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, The Regent of Johor (middle), photographed with members of the KPRJ Board of Directors (from left): Tuan Haji Ahmad Nazir bin Mohd Nasir, Deputy Secretary of Johor (Development); Dato' Haji Mohamed Ridh Chief Executive Officer of KPRJ, Dato’ Lukman Abu Bakar, presenting a replica of the new KPRJ headquarters building to His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, The Regent of Johor, as part of the KPRJ 30th Anniversary celebration ceremony. His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, The Regent of Johor, witnessing the unveiling of the new KPRJ logo, a design inspired by His Royal Highness and marking the official introduction of the organisation’s refreshed identity.

The unveiling of our rebranding today reflects more than a change in appearance. It marks a bold transformation, presenting a clearer brand architecture that unites our subsidiaries and investments” — Chief Executive Officer of KPRJ

ISKANDAR PUTERI, JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor Sdn Bhd (“ KPRJ ”) today celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a grand ceremony that not only unveiled its new corporate identity but also paved the way for its next chapter in advancing Johor’s growth and expanding its influence across nationwide.The prestigious event was graced by Duli Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Mahkota Ismail, Pemangku Sultan Johor, alongside Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi; Menteri Besar Johor, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Haji Asman Shah bin Abd Rahman, Johor State Secretary and Yang Berhormat Dato’ Lukman bin Abu Bakar, Chief Executive Officer of KPRJ. Their presence signalled strong support for KPRJ’s evolving mandate as a driver of Johor’s socio-economic development.The celebration commenced with a special montage presentation, showcasing KPRJ’s remarkable three decades journey of growth, achievements and contributions to the people of Johor. This was followed by a captivating laser light launch gimmick, symbolising innovation, forward-thinking and a bold leap into the future. The most momentous highlight, however, was montage of DYAM Tunku Mahkota Ismail, Pemangku Sultan Johor graciously sketching the new KPRJ logo; an iconic gesture that marked the official beginning of KPRJ’s rebranding and renewed identity.The unveiling of KPRJ’s new logo refined corporate identity represents not just a visual transformation but a reaffirmation of purpose. Designed to reflect progress, unity and resilience, the new identity signals KPRJ’s readiness to strengthen its presence in Johor while expanding collaborations across Malaysia and nationwide.This reflective journey was further immortalised through the launch of KPRJ’s exclusive Coffee Table Book, a visually rich chronicle documenting three decades of growth, progress and institution-building. The publication ties directly to the anniversary theme, “3 Dekad Membina Legasi, Mencorakkan Masa Hadapan” and stands as a lasting testament to KPRJ’s legacy and aspirations for the future.Chief Executive Officer of KPRJ, Yang Berhormat Dato’ Lukman bin Abu Bakar stated, “The unveiling of our rebranding today reflects more than a change in appearance. It marks a bold transformation, presenting a clearer brand architecture that unites our subsidiaries and investments under one stronger identity.”Since its incorporation in 1995, KPRJ has been entrusted with key projects shaping Johor’s economic and social landscape, from strategic infrastructure to property development and investments. Over the years, KPRJ has continuously evolved, expanding its business portfolio to include high-impact sectors. Most recently, KPRJ diversified into the environment sector, aligning its growth strategy with sustainability and global green priorities. For 30 years, KPRJ has upheld the trust of the State, ensuring its ventures create long-term value for the people of Johor.The 30th Anniversary celebration was not just a look back at achievements, but a bold declaration of what lies ahead: a future guided by sustainability, innovation and an unshakable commitment to Johor.

