30 Days to Go: Riyadh 2025 Launches “One Nation” Slogan Ahead of Largest Islamic Sporting Event

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Local Organising Committee for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games – Riyadh 2025 has officially unveiled the slogan for this year’s edition: “One Nation” – a phrase that captures the spirit of unity, solidarity, and shared values among the peoples of the Islamic world through the power of sport. The announcement comes 30 days before the tournament kicks off.Competitions will begin on 3 November, followed by the official opening ceremony on 7 November, with events running until 21 November. Over 3,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete across 23 sports, held at five main venues: Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City , Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex, Boulevard Riyadh City, Al Janadriyah, and The Sports Boulevard.A Message of Unity and PurposeSpeaking on the occasion, HH Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Al Saud, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, stated “The slogan ‘One Nation’ reflects the deeper meaning behind this sporting event. It’s more than just a tournament — it’s a message of unity that brings together the Islamic world through shared values and solidarity. With the continued support of our wise leadership, the Kingdom remains committed to embracing the Islamic world and highlighting the values that bind us together. No matter how intense the competition, we all meet under the belief that we are one nation.Sports ProgrammeAthletes will compete across 23 sports, including two para disciplines, with camel racing and eSports making their debut at the Games:Sports:HandballBasketball 3x3SwimmingFencingAthleticsMuaythaiTaekwondoVolleyballCamel Racing (debut)Table TennisKarateWrestlingFutsalWeightliftingJudoDuathlonEquestrianBoxingWushue-Sport (debut)Jiu JitsuPara Sports:Para PowerliftingPara AthleticsVenuesCompetitions and activities will be staged at landmark venues across Riyadh, each selected to provide an outstanding experience for athletes and spectators alike:Princess Nourah University – home to the Athlete’s VillageBoulevard CityPrince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic ComplexAl JanadriyahPrince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium (Al Malaz)Sports BoulevardAll-Time Medal RankingsSince their inception in 2005, the Islamic Solidarity Games have produced memorable moments of sporting excellence. Turkey leads the all-time medal standings with 237 gold medals and a total of 643 medals overall. They are followed by Iran, which has collected 118 golds and 321 medals in total, and Azerbaijan, with 114 golds and 298 medals. Uzbekistan ranks fourth with 66 gold medals, while Indonesia comes next with 56. Egypt and Morocco share the same overall tally of 146 medals, though Egypt edges ahead with 46 golds compared to Morocco’s 40. Kazakhstan follows closely with 42 gold medals, while the host nation Saudi Arabia sits ninth with 37 gold medals and a total of 111. Completing the top ten is Malaysia, with 33 golds and 97 medals overall.About ISG Riyadh 2025The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, ISG Riyadh 2025, will take place in Saudi Arabia from November 7–21, 2025. Organised under the umbrella of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the Games will bring together athletes from 57 nations in a celebration of sport, culture, and unity. Returning to the Kingdom where the first edition was held in 2005, ISG Riyadh 2025 reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s leading role in hosting major international sporting events and promoting solidarity across the Islamic world.Meet the Mascot of the Islamic Solidarity Games :Inspired by Saudi heritage and hospitality, Finjal reflects the warmth, generosity, and energy of the Kingdom. As a symbol of unity, he will guide fans through the Games, from competition highlights to cultural experiences, making ISG 2025 engaging and memorable for all ages

