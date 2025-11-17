California License Office Set to Temporarily Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the closure of the license office in California, Missouri, located at 1021 West Buchanan. The office will close at end of business on Wednesday, November 25, and reopen in January 2026 at a new location to be determined.

The DOR encourages customers to visit one of the nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Eldon License Office – 404 East 4 th Street, Suite B

Street, Suite B Versailles License Office – 108 North Monroe

Jefferson City License Office – 2015 Schotthill Woods Drive

Boonville License Office – 520 Ryan Street, Unit F

For those who have applied for personalized plates, completed orders can be picked at the Boonville location. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at: dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

