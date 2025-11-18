13th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium Announces Louisiana Technology Leaders of the Year

Congratulations to IT Leaders of the Year: Michael Bordelon, IT Director, Elder Outreach and Dr. John Burris, CIO, Southeastern University. CIOs of the Year: Amy Trainor, CIO of Ochsner Health and Amy Kling, CIO of Turner Industries.

The IT Symposium, offers networking and information about cutting-edge technology and best management practices, honors its 2025 CIO and IT Leaders of the Year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cream of the Louisiana’s IT community converged once again in New Orleans and presented its CIO and IT Leaders of the Year for 2025. Award winners and others were recognized at the 13th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium at the Higgins Hotel in New Orleans. It was the largest event in its Symposium history.Each year, the Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports from across the State who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy. The event goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium experience to IT executives and their direct reports. Topics this year included AI use and governance, distributing, computing, cybersecurity in Louisiana, the CIO and IT playbook and much more. The Symposium serves as a conduit for IT professionals across the state to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and IT best practices.This year’s keynote speaker was Damon West: Overcoming Adversity, the Damon West Story, a heart wrenching story on how Damon overcame multiple adversities to achieve great success.This 2025 award winners (two award winners in the CIO category) have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business strategy, digital transformation and their community. They have also demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership and community involvement for their organization. Congratulations to the award winners (listed from left to right above) for each category are listed below:IT Leader of the Year (Private Sector): Michael Bordelon, IT Director, Elder OutreachIT Leader of the Year (Public Sector): Dr. John Burris, CIO, Southeastern UniversityCIO of the Year: Amy Trainor, CIO of Ochsner HealthCIO of the Year: Amy Kling, CIO of Turner IndustriesFor more information about the Louisiana IT Symposium and to learn more about this year’s award winners, contact Mark Lewis at mlewis@markelewisllc.com or call (504) 905-4646.

