Time With Ty Launches Expanded 2026 Connection Calendar Series on Kickstarter

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time With Ty, founded by author and speaker Ty Salvant, has officially launched its 2026 Connection Calendar Series on Kickstarter—an expanded collection designed to help individuals, couples, families, and organizations live with more purpose, clarity, and connection in the upcoming year.After the overwhelming success of the 2025 collection, Salvant returned to the drawing board to create an even more meaningful set of tools that empower people to care for themselves, strengthen their relationships, and show up more fully in their homes, workplaces, and communities. “Our supporters kept asking for more customization—more tools that speak directly to the seasons they’re in,” says Salvant. “So we listened, learned, and created calendars that reflect the diverse ways people want to grow.”This year’s enhancements include:• A Year of Self-Discovery CalendarNow featuring inspiring photos of real women reconnecting with themselves, this calendar offers guided reflections and monthly themes that help women slow down, look inward, and rediscover the parts of themselves that often get lost in the noise of daily life.• Time for Us Couples CalendarIllustrated by a talented local graphic artist, this calendar helps couples create consistent moments of connection, using simple monthly activities and prompts that nurture communication, intimacy, and partnership.• Nonprofit Impact CalendarHighlighting inspirational nonprofits and businesses making a difference, this calendar encourages families, individuals, and companies to engage in meaningful service and discover new ways to support their communities.• Learn at Home CalendarDesigned to elevate everyday moments, this beautifully inclusive calendar invites families to create opportunities for connection and learning right at home—without pressure or overwhelm.• Women’s Entrepreneur CalendarCreated for women building their dreams, this calendar offers curated resources, monthly focus themes, and spotlights of women who are modeling what intentional, sustainable entrepreneurship looks like.Each calendar in the series is designed with one clear purpose: to help people become better versions of themselves next year by supporting their emotional, relational, and personal growth—one month at a time.The Kickstarter campaign allows supporters to pre-order the calendars and select additional styles as add-ons, ensuring they receive everything in time for the holiday season. Early backing is essential for production and helps the project gain visibility within the Kickstarter community.“We need their help to help them,” Salvant says. “Backing the Kickstarter isn’t just a purchase—it’s a commitment to your own well-being, your relationships, and the communities we all serve. When people invest in these calendars, they’re investing in a year of intentionality, clarity, and growth.”The 2026 Connection Calendar Series is now available on Kickstarter with exclusive perks through November 25.To learn more and support the campaign, visit: timewithty https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ /time-with-tys-2026-calendars/pledge/new?clicked_reward=false

