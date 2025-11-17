Hartsfield, Georgia (November 17, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Hayden Lee Gandy, age 33, of Hartsfield, GA, with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Sodomy. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI on Sunday, November 16, 2025, to assist with a rape investigation in Colquitt County, GA.

During the investigation, GBI Agents and Colquitt County Investigators determined that Gandy knew the victim. Law enforcement served a search warrant and collected various items of evidence at the property where the alleged crimes took place on November 16, 2025.

Gandy was arrested on November 17, 2025, and booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing, and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville, GA, at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.