Felix Instruments to Host Webinar on What Half a Million Fruit Scans Reveal About Freshness and Quality

Felix Instruments will host a webinar revealing insights from 500,000 non-destructive fruit scans, showing how large datasets are reshaping fruit quality.

Large-scale, non-destructive data is rewriting what we thought we knew about fruit quality. It shows patterns we’d never see with traditional sampling.” — Galen George, Director of Applied Science

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felix Instruments announced today a live webinar taking place Thursday, November 20 at 9 a.m. PDT, titled “From Guesswork to Data Confidence: What Half a Million Fruit Scans Reveal About Freshness.”The session will feature Galen George, Director of Applied Science at Felix Instruments, who will share insights from one of the world’s largest fruit quality datasets, built from more than 500,000 individual fruit scans across crops including avocado, mango, grape, citrus, and apple.Over the past decade, near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and other non-destructive tools have enabled researchers to examine fruit without cutting, squeezing, or wasting product. The resulting data has revealed striking patterns of variability, even within a single tree, and challenged long-standing assumptions about how fruit quality is measured and managed.“Fruit quality often feels like a lottery, sometimes perfect, often disappointing,” said Galen George. “Our dataset shows just how variable fruit really is, and how larger, non-destructive sampling can help the industry make better, faster decisions.”The webinar will address how data from non-destructive analysis is helping growers, packers, and retailers move from small-sample testing toward representative, data-driven quality programs. Participants will gain practical insights into improving consistency, reducing waste, and building consumer trust.Attendees will learn:• What 500,000 fruit scans reveal about real-world variability.• How traditional sampling underrepresents orchard and shipment diversity.• How non-destructive testing enables representative, high-volume quality checks.• How data-driven approaches strengthen consumer confidence in fresh produce.Webinar Title: From Guesswork to Data Confidence: What Half a Million Fruit Scans Reveal About FreshnessDate & Time: Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 9 a.m. PDTDuration: 30 minutes + live Q&AAbout Felix InstrumentsFelix Instruments–Applied Food Science designs and manufactures portable, non-destructive measurement tools that empower the fresh produce industry to measure internal quality accurately and efficiently. By combining near-infrared spectroscopy, gas analysis, and applied data science, Felix Instruments helps producers, exporters, and retailers make smarter, data-backed decisions from field to shelf.Learn more at www.felixinstruments.com

