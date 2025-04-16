Interscan Corporation Hosts Live Webinar on Navigating New EPA Ethylene Oxide Regulations for Healthcare Sterilization

Ethylene oxide detector by Interscan Corporation

Learn how new EPA rules impact ethylene oxide sterilization. Get expert insights on detection, monitoring, and compliance in this free 45-min webinar.

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 15, 2025 – Camas, WA — Interscan Corporation, a leading provider of gas detection technology, will host a live webinar on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT to help healthcare facilities understand and respond to the newly finalized EPA regulations on ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization.Titled “New Sterilization Standards Are Here—Is Your Facility Ready?”, the 45-minute session will focus on the operational and compliance impact of these new rules, with a special emphasis on ethylene oxide detection and ethylene oxide monitoring solutions.Designed for healthcare sterilization professionals, EH&S managers, and compliance officers, the webinar will provide clear, actionable insights to help organizations stay ahead of regulatory changes and ensure workplace and patient safety.Led by Galen George, Director of Applied Science at Interscan Corporation, the session will cover:What the EPA’s new EtO ruling means for sterilization processes and facility complianceHow to manage EtO, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid safely and within regulatory limitsA side-by-side comparison of ethylene oxide monitoring technologies—including Interscan and ChemDAQBest practices to safeguard workers, ensure compliance, and maintain community trust“This regulatory shift is one of the most significant changes in healthcare sterilization in recent memory,” said George. “With the right approach to ethylene oxide detection, facilities can remain compliant while maintaining operational efficiency.”The webinar is free to attend, and registration is now open.About Interscan CorporationFor over 50 years, Interscan Corporation has been a trusted innovator in gas detection and monitoring systems. The company’s solutions are used globally for ethylene oxide detection, chemical safety, and regulatory compliance in healthcare, industrial, and research environments.Media Contact:Scott TrimbleVice President of MarketingInterscan Corporationstrimble@cid-inc.com(360) 833-8835

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.