Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company Opens in Palm Coast, Florida

Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company, Palm Coast Florida Storefront Rotating Selection of Unique Jewelry Available at Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company, Palm Coast Florida Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company, Palm Coast, Florida Logo

Vintage Jewelry & Company Opens in Palm Coast, Bringing a Safe Place to Sell Gold & Discover Unique Jewelry in the Community

Our goal has always been to create the kind of place we wished existed. Somewhere people could buy and sell their precious jewelry and coins in a friendly, low‑pressure environment.” — Gavin Stallard

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company, a family‑owned business specializing in fine vintage jewelry, gold buying, and collectible coins, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 85 Cypress Point Pkwy, Suite I, Palm Coast, FL 32164. The shop brings an upscale yet welcoming environment where customers can buy and sell precious pieces with confidence.The Palm Coast store is the second location for the expanding company, known for its curated selection of antique and estate jewelry, rare coins, gold and silver pieces, and luxury timepieces. As a gold buyer in Palm Coast, Florida , Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company also provides expert appraisals and top‑of‑market payouts for gold, diamonds, coins, and other valuables.“Our goal has always been to create the kind of place we wished existed,” said Gavin Stallard, owner of Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company. “Somewhere people could buy and sell their precious jewelry and coins in a friendly, low‑pressure environment. We are an upscale vintage jewelry store with an interest in preserving the stories behind every piece; from heirloom rings and antique coins to gold, silver, and watches that deserve to be cherished again.”Stallard emphasized the company’s commitment to client relationships and fair pricing as a jewelry buyer in Palm Coast “We value long‑term relationships with our clients, which is why we always pay you the most for your precious pieces,” he added. “Our goal is to make every visit comfortable and welcoming. We’re a family‑owned business, so you’ll see our baby boy toddling around the store every once in a while. Stop by and see us. We’re just a few doors down from Swillerbees on Cypress Point Parkway, so it’s the perfect time to pop in while you’re grabbing your morning coffee and donuts.”What Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company BuysThe Palm Coast location provides evaluations and top‑tier offers for Florida residents looking to sell gold in Palm Coast, Florida . The store is currently providing evaluations for the following items:Gold, Silver & Platinum: Jewelry, coins, bullion, scrap gold, flatware, and moreDiamonds: Loose stones and diamond jewelry, with expert on‑site gradingCoins & Currency: U.S. coins, foreign coins, rare dates, collections, and old currencyLuxury Watches: Rolex, Breitling, Omega, Tag Heuer, and other fine timepiecesAll appraisals are complimentary and offered with no obligation to sell.Upscale Vintage Jewelry SelectionIn addition to buying precious items, the store features a rotating display of antique and vintage fine jewelry, including engagement rings, Victorian and Art Deco pieces, estate collections, and unique one‑of‑a‑kind finds not commonly available in traditional retail jewelry stores.About Vintage Jewelry & Coin CompanyVintage Jewelry & Coin Company is a family-owned fine jewelry and gold-buying business specializing in antique jewelry, diamonds, gold and silver, collectible coins, currency, and luxury watches. With an emphasis on transparency, trust, and premium customer experience, the company provides expert evaluations and top‑of‑market offers in a safe, welcoming environment. The Palm Coast location marks the company’s newest expansion, bringing its reputation for honesty and high-value payouts to the Florida community.Visit Vintage Jewelry & Coin Company at:85 Cypress Point Pkwy, Suite I, Palm Coast, FL 32164For questions, call the Palm Coast store at (386) 270-1950 or visit their website at vintagejewelrypalmcoast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.