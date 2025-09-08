Manuka Launches New AI, Design, and Marketing Services to Help Law Firms Grow Smarter, Faster, and Stronger

Manuka - A.I Law Firm Marketing

MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manuka, a boutique marketing and technology agency based in Marietta, OH, is proud to announce the launch of its new AI, design, and lawyer marketing services . With a track record of helping local businesses thrive, Manuka now brings its expertise to attorneys looking to attract more clients, streamline operations, and stand out in an increasingly competitive legal landscape.“Attorneys today are juggling cases, trials, and business decisions - and marketing often falls to the bottom of the list,” says Jake Walsh, founder of Manuka. “We’ve built a service suite that takes that weight off their shoulders. From AI-powered lead generation to sleek websites that convert, we’re giving people-first lawyers the tools to compete with big “settlement-mill” firms without losing their personal touch.Manuka’s new offerings combine advanced artificial intelligence, strategic design, and proven marketing systems. Whether it’s boosting Google visibility, automating intake, or crafting a modern brand identity, Manuka helps attorneys build stronger reputations while saving valuable time.Manuka’s new offerings are designed around the real frustrations lawyers voice every day: “I don’t have time for more clients,” “I don’t know how to raise my fees without losing business,” “I’m too busy with documentation,” “I can’t keep up with competitors.” The agency’s systems directly solve these challenges by qualifying leads, automating intake and documents, boosting authority, and making law firms more visible online. Ohio Lawyer Marketing - How Manuka Helps Law Firms SucceedStep 1: STRATEGY CALLSchedule a no-cost consultation to identify opportunities for growth in your practice.Step 2: CUSTOM PLANManuka builds a tailored roadmap using lawyer AI , design, and marketing to fit your goals, budget, and practice areas.Step 3: GROW WITH CONFIDENCELaunch with a partner who understands the legal market—and stay focused on serving your clients while Manuka handles the rest.Why Law Firms Choose Manuka:AI-driven lead generation & automationProfessionally designed websites & brandingProven Google Ads & SEO strategies for attorneysLocally based, with world-class expertiseLooking for AI, Design, and Marketing Services for Lawyers?Manuka helps law firms attract qualified clients, modernize their online presence, and grow more consistently. From solo practices to multi-attorney firms, Manuka delivers results-driven solutions that allow lawyers to spend less time chasing leads and more time practicing law.About ManukaFounded in Marietta, OH, Manuka is a boutique marketing agency specializing in AI, design, and marketing solutions for professional service firms. With a mission to help lawyers and business owners scale with less stress, Manuka provides tools and strategies that make growth simple, sustainable, and effective.

