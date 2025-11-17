New Flight Charters Covers De-icing Charges Nationwide For The Sixth Straight Year

Private Jet De-icing before departure from Jackson Hole Airport Private Jet Charter Arrival to Jackson Hole Airport on the Snow

The nation’s most-accredited jet charter brokerage covers de-icing and hangar cost for all client flights for the Sixth Year

As a pay-as-you-go charter broker, we are only as good as our last trip. So every trip experience must be good, or the client may not return. That’s a different focus than jet cards and memberships.” — Rick Colson, New Flight Charters' founder & president

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Flight Charters is again covering de-icing and hangar charges this winter season nationwide up to $2,500. Along with the industry’s only Best Price Guarantee and final cost guarantee on every charter, the company makes chartering easy, reliable, and the best pricing available industry wide.New Flight Charters is the only pay-as-you-go charter broker or charter operator to fully or partially cover de-icing charges without any additional costs, mark-up or fees. De-icing and hangar costs are paid from a company reserve, which reflects the company’s commitment to a higher service level.With 21 successful years and the same core charter team for two decades, New Flight Charters is arguably the most experienced group in the industry.Flyers simply review a summary of best available options and quotes for their flight without any commitment to book. Quotes are total all-included and best-price-guaranteed, no membership fees, buy-ins, or unexpected invoices after the trip.“No one likes getting an invoice for additional charges after a trip,” commented Rick Colson, New Flight Charters’ founder and president. “As a pay-as-you-go charter broker, we are only as good as our last trip. So every trip experience must be good, or the client may not return. That’s a different focus than jet cards and memberships who already have a client’s large investment and their job then is to maximize profits. Service level each flight is our priority. That seems to be waning overall in the jet charter industry.”WHO TYPICALLY PAYS FOR PRIVATE JET DE-ICING?Responsibility for de-icing charges varies depending on the type of flight company or program: jet charter, jet card or jet membership.On-Demand Private Jet Charter (standard industry model) - De-icing is an additional charge. Charter operators and brokers bill the client separately for any de-icing or hangar costs.Jet Card Programs - Major jet cards include de-icing costs, essentially as pre-paid, as part of their hourly rates. Minor or broker jet cards bill the client separately for any de-icing or hangar costs.Jet Membership Programs - Most programs bill the member by invoice after the trip. Premium programs typically include any de-icing costs, essentially as pre-paid, as part of the annual fee or hourly rates.WHY IS PRIVATE JET DE-ICING SO EXPENSIVE?Many components go into the cost of de-icing aircraft. Costs can vary depending on the airport, region and weather. Popular winter resort airports such as Jackson Hole, Aspen, Eagle, Telluride, Sun Valley and others have higher or much higher de-icing fees. Jackson Hole and Aspen rank as the most expensive airports in the U.S. for private aircraft de-icing.The ranking of cost components for typical general aviation airport de-icing operations, from high to low;1. De-icing fluid itself is generally around half the total cost2. De-icing trucks; acquisition, maintenance, fuel3. Personnel resources to manage and perform de-icing, plus training & certification4. De-icing pad at many airports, fluid recovery cost and maintenance5. FBO deicing fluid storage facility/tanks/management6. FBO liability insurance premium increases to cover de-icing applicationIn addition, many airports maintain two types of de-icing fluid which may increases costs. Type I de-icing fluid (orange) is for removing existing snow and ice from aircraft surfaces, and Type IV anti-icing fluid (green) for preventing ice & snow from collecting while taxiing or waiting for departure.ABOUT NEW FLIGHT CHARTERSCelebrating 21 Years in 2025, New Flight Charters manages custom domestic and international private jet charter flights for clients, with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history.The company is the most-accredited in the industry, carrying 12 separate accreditations including both ARGUSand WyvernRegistered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, approved by the international Air Charter Association Ltd., rated Dun & Bradstreet-Gold, named an Inc. 5000 Honor Roll Company and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor.For each trip request New Flight Charters’ clients receive a summary of the industry-wide best available options and quotes to review, featuring top aircraft makes & models including local based aircraft, floating fleet one-way pricing, and empty legs New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, family offices, and entrepreneurs.For quotes or information nationwide, call (888) 701-3843 or email quote@newflightcharters.com.

