Top Rated Jet Charter Brokerage New Flight Charters Announces Third Year of Free De-Icing

New Flight Charters Announces Free De-Icing for the Third Year for its Private Jet Charters

The most-accredited jet charter brokerage in the U.S., is again covering de-icing and hangar charges for its client’s flights this winter.

Service level is a priority. In on-demand charter we are only as good as our last trip, so we care greatly about every single charter experience, beginning to end.” — Rick Colson, New Flight Charters president