Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses opening ceremony of G20 Social Summit, 18 Nov

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Welcoming and Opening Ceremony of the G20 Social Summit.

South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

The G20 Social Summit is designed as an inclusive platform to amplify the voices of civil society, grassroots organisations and communities. In line with the G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, the Social G20 Summit will bring together formal and informal networks, including youth groups, women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, community forums and other grassroots structures to engage directly on global issues that affect them.

Details of the G20 Welcoming and Opening Ceremony are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 13h00-15h30

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference, Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

