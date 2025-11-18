Minister Ronald Lamola: Preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit

It is my distinct honour to welcome you to the NASREC precinct, The National Arts Sports Recreation Events Centre, a place that stands as a living testament to South Africa’s journey of transformation and resilience.

NASREC, also known as the Johannesburg Expo Centre, is more than just a venue. It is a space steeped in history, culture, and progress. Since its establishment in September 1984, it has grown to become the largest purpose-built exhibition and conference venue on the African continent, spanning over 50 hectares. It has hosted countless events that have shaped our national narrative.

During the dark days of apartheid, NASREC was a rare bridge connecting Johannesburg South, home to Soweto, with Johannesburg North, then reserved for white citizens under the Group Areas Act. Even in those times, NASREC offered glimpses of unity, where people of all races would gather for events like the Rand Easter Show, defying the barriers of segregation.

This facility remains symbol of our commitment to bridge the spatial and economic divides of our past. It is surrounded by landmarks that echo our story: Gold Reef City, the Apartheid Museum, and Vilakazi Street the only street in the world to have housed two Nobel Peace Laureates, President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Just a stone’s throw away is Soccer City, where the world witnessed the opening of the first FIFA World Cup on African soil a moment that united not only South Africa but the entire continent in pride and celebration.

It is against this powerful backdrop that we gather today, as South Africa proudly leads the G20 Presidency a historic milestone that places our nation at the heart of global dialogue and cooperation.

Our Presidency is a call to action as the last nation of the Global South to hold the Presidency in this cycle. A call to bridge the developmental divide between the Global North and the Global South, to champion equity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

We have invited you here today to brief the people of South Africa and the world, through you on the progress we have made during this year-long journey of leadership, diplomacy, and transformation.

Let NASREC remind us that where division once stood, unity can rise. That where exclusion once ruled, inclusion can flourish. And that South Africa, with its rich history and unwavering spirit, is ready to lead the world toward a more just and connected future.

This major gathering takes place when South Africa’s economy is beginning to turn the corner. The winds of change are no longer on the horizon they are here. Our network industries, once strained, are now stabilising. Energy and logistics, the lifeblood of any thriving economy, are being revitalized through decisive leadership and bold reforms.

Today, load shedding is behind us. This remarkable turnaround is thanks to the capable and visionary leadership of Minister of Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Mr Mteto Nyathi, the strategic oversight of Eskom Board Chairperson, and the operational excellence of Eskom CEO, Mr Dan Marokane. Together, they have steered the nation, into a new era of energy security.

This progress is not isolated it is part of a broader wave of reform driven by Operation Vulindlela, which continues to unlock South Africa’s economic potential, one sector at a time.

The official unemployment rate fell to 31.9 percent in the third quarter of 2025 from 32.9 percent in the second quarter.

South Africa is out from the grey FATF grey list.

This wave of positive sentiment was amplified last week (November 14) when S&P Global Ratings delivered South Africa’s first sovereign credit-rating upgrade in nearly two decades, raising the long-term foreign-currency rating from BB- to BB with a positive outlook. The upgrade cited stronger growth prospects, improved fiscal consolidation, and reduced contingent liabilities particularly reflecting improvements in the energy sector.

While South Africa remains below investment grade, the upgrade is significant: it lowers borrowing costs, broadens the investor base, and signals renewed confidence in the country’s reform trajectory.

Our sports teams are flying the flag.

The Springboks are in imposing form.

Our cricket team defied all odds this week clutching victory when it seemed impossible.

Bafana Bafana are back with a bang, they have qualified for the World Cup the first time since 2002, the list of positives is endless, the sky is the limit.

There is no doubt that, we still have challenges to contend with, crime and corruption, achieving higher level of sustained economic growth and more jobs but all these challenges are not insurmountable, we have proven that we are a resilient nation.

As we stand at the final stages of our historic G20 Presidency, the first ever on African soil, we do so with pride and purpose. Of the 133 official G20 meetings, 130 have already taken place, with the 4th Sherpa Meeting, Social Summit, and Leader’s Summit set to conclude this transformative journey right here in Johannesburg this week.

When South Africa assumed the G20 Chairship last year, the world was navigating a precarious geopolitical climate. Our response was clear and courageous: the world needs more Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. These are not just words they are the pillars of our Presidency, rooted deeply in the African philosophy of Ubuntu.

Ubuntu reminds us that “I am because we are” a timeless truth that resonates with the global commitment to Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the call to Leave No One Behind.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has not only elevated African voices it has galvanised global momentum toward a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future. We are not just participants in global affairs we are determined to shape them. Our presidency builds for the future it does not preserve the ways of the past.

Our Presidency has been anchored on four overarching priorities, namely:

Strengthening disaster resilience and response.

Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries.

Mobilising finance for a just energy transition.

Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

In addition to our four overarching priorities, we also established 3 Task Forces which focused on:

Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment, and Reduced Inequality.

Food Security.

Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

At the 2024 Rio de Janeiro Summit, G20 Leaders made a commitment to “evaluate the G20’s first full cycle of presidencies under South Africa’s Presidency and, with full respect to the principles agreed at the Cannes Summit in 2011, provide recommendations to the second cycle, including a roadmap for future presidencies.”

The G20@20 review will reflect the diverse national views of G20 Members and permanent Guest countries, including through a survey, a dedicated discussion at the third G20 Sherpa Meeting in July, and inputs from G20@20 Review Advisory Panel comprised of former G20 Sherpas and experts. The findings of these processes have been synthesised into a high-level report for presentation and proposed endorsement by G20 Leaders at the 2025 Johannesburg Summit.

Following the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 in 2023 at the New Delhi Summit, we have worked hand-in-hand with the African Union to amplify Africa’s voice in global economic governance, whilst ensuring that the development priorities of the African Continent and the Global South find expression firmly onto the agenda of the G20.

As a continent we are still reeling from a world order that prized division over unity, inequality over haircuts and plunder over preservation.

Our G20 Presidency recently held a highly successful and well attended G20 High Level Dialogue on Debt Sustainability, the Cost of Capital and the reform of the International Financial Architecture in Addis Ababa which was held at the African Union Headquarters on 10 November 2025. At this meeting we heard from experts and participants on what needs to be done to ensure Africa’s development shift from aid to investment-driven growth, pushing for reforms that , among others, lower capital costs, expand financing for development, drive innovative solutions, reinforce the role to be played by African Institutions, the importance of domestic resource mobilisation as well as the significant need to shift the conversation from short term fixes to long term transformation.

Our G20 Presidency also convened a G20 Africa Expert Panel that is chaired by the former South African Minister of Finance, Mr Trevor Manuel. The overall objective of the Africa Expert Panel is to offer strategic advice by exploring and defining strategies that advance Africa’s collective developmental interests, focusing on issues like the cost of capital, through increased voice, effective representation, and the achievement of a reformed and all-inclusive global economic policy through the G20. Having presented its findings to President Ramaphosa two days ago, the Africa Expert Panel will in the coming days release a High-Level Report with its key recommendations.

To translate policy frameworks into scaled-up inclusive growth, industrialisation, employment and reduced inequality impacts in Africa, South Africa’s G20 Presidency is championing an elevated and broadened Compact with Africa initiative, which will be driven by Agenda 2063, and particularly, the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan. The Compact with Africa, co-chaired by South Africa and Germany, is designed to facilitate economic reforms across the continent, and to attract investment from pools of private-sector funds in the global North.

We further convened Outreach meetings on Food Security in Cairo and on Industrialisation in Abuja.

Since South Africa took over the G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa committed to building a better Africa and ensuring inclusivity, the Presidency has focused on advancing the global South and Africa’s economic and financial interests.

We have also advocated for a significant reform of the international financial architecture to make it more equitable, inclusive, and responsive to the development and climate financing needs of developing countries, particularly in Africa.

In our efforts to contribute to the strengthening of multilateralism and its reform to make it fit for purpose we convened the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting on the margins of United Nations General Assembly High-Level week in New York on 25 September 2025, under the theme The United Nations at 80: Reaffirming peace as a path to sustainable economic development.

The Report of the G20 Extraordinary Committee on Global Inequality was launched and presented to President Ramaphosa on 4 November 2025 in Cape Town. One of the key recommendations of the report is the creation of a permanent international panel on Inequality, modelled on the IPCC for Climate Change. This would ensure that inequality continues to be discussed by leaders as an ongoing topic in the G20 and beyond and serve as a legacy for South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

Some achievements which can be recorded as legacies of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, include:

The AI Initiative for Africa, launched in collaboration with the African Union and UNESCO during the AI for Africa Conference.

Establishment of the Technology Policy Assistance Facility.

Launch of the G20 Clean Cooking Legacy Programme.

Establishment of The Africa Energy Efficiency Facility.

Adoption of the voluntary and non-binding High-Level Principles for combatting Illicit Financial Flows.

The Ubuntu Approaches on Food Security and Nutrition, and Excessive Food Price Volatility.

The South African Presidency initiative on a G20 Africa Cooperation Agenda on Trade and Investment.

Update on preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit

Preparations for the Summit are on track with numerous Heads of State and Government from G20 member countries and invited guest countries confirmed for participation. Heads of international organisations. In total, 42 countries are confirmed for participation at various levels. This includes twenty G20 members (excluding the United States), 16 guest countries and 6 countries representing regional economic communities in Africa, the Caribbean and East Asia.

The Leaders’ Summit will take place from 22-23 November 2025. The agenda of the Summit will be anchored on the following three sessions, namely:

Session one: inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.

Session two: a resilient world – the G20’s contribution disaster risk reduction; climate change; just energy transitions; food systems.

Session three: a fair and a just future for all critical minerals; decent work; artificial intelligence.

It is also expected that before taking action on the Johannesburg Leaders Declaration, Summit will take note of or adopt the following reports commissioned by our G20 Presidency:

The Africa Expert Panel.

The Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality.

G20@20 Review.

High-level side events are set to take place on the margins of the Leaders’ Summit.

We thank the residents of host metropolitan City of Johannesburg and the province Gauteng Province for their patience for the disruptions that they have endured to date more efforts are also being made to minimize disruptions as far as possible.

Update on preparations for the G20 Social Summit

Preparations for the G20 Social Summit are going well with 5 000 people expected to attend the Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. Communications and branding are underway and GCIS has provided support.

There will be several exhibitions at the venue including by the Departments of Small Business Development, Sports, Arts and Culture and Tourism as well as the Development Bank of Southern Africa. There will also be cultural performances at the venue, reflecting South Africa’s diverse culture and heritage.

The road ahead

The Presidency has commenced with negotiations of the South African Declaration. Sherpas virtually began line-line negotiations on the Declaration on 10 November 2025 and started the in-person negotiations yesterday, on 16 November 2025 at the 4th Sherpa Meeting which is scheduled to conclude on 19 November 2025. We have a strong belief that with those who are present consensus can be built for the leader’s summit to adopt a declaration.

The draft South African Declaration focuses on the global development agenda, South African G20 Presidency four overarching priorities, the three Task Forces, key deliverables from the various Working Groups, as well as issues emanating from the Finance Track meetings. It is worth noting that the G20 Members commended South Africa on the exceptional success achieved in hosting the different G20 work streams since assumption of G20 Presidency.

South Africa views the diversity of the G20 nations as a strength rather than a source of division and has preserved the unity of the Group in pursuit of its priorities.

It is our firm belief that the outcomes of the South African Summit will be ambitious and leave a lasting legacy for the cause of the African continent and the Global South beyond South Africa’s historic G20 Presidency.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates