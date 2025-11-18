Western Cape mobility on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Leeu Gamka

Sunday, 16 November 2025 marked World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The Western Cape Mobility Department commemorated the day with a two-day programme in Leeu Gamka, Central Karoo, hosted 14 and 15 November 2025.

In 2024, over 700 people tragically lost their lives due to road incidents across the province. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed annually on the third Sunday of November, honouring the millions of lives lost or affected by road incidents each year. It also recognises the dedication of emergency services, first responders, and road safety professionals who work tirelessly to prevent and respond to road incidents.

Leeu Gamka in the Central Karoo lies along the busy N1 corridor, a key route for long-distance travel and freight transport between provinces and the Western Cape. The N1 stretch between Laingsburg and Beaufort West is commonly known for road incidents.

The Department’s Road Safety Management team, in partnership with local community leaders hosted an educational road safety talk on Friday, 14 November, followed by a candle-lighting ceremony and prayer service at the AFM Church in Leeu Gamka on Saturday, 15 November in honour of this global day of reflection.

“Every cross by the roadside represents a story cut short and a family forever changed,” said Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku. “World Remembrance Day is a moment to pause, to remember, and to recommit ourselves to safer roads. Each of us has a role to play in preventing the next tragedy.”

The 2025 message “Remember. Support. Act.” urges all road users to:

Avoid drinking and driving or walking under the influence

Always wear seatbelts and secure young children in car seats

Be alert for pedestrians

Cross at safe places and wear visible clothing at night

Chief Director of Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout said “On this day we also honour the dedication and hard work of our local and provincial Traffic Officers, emergency services, first responders, road safety professionals, all partners and teams attending to the unfortunate incidents. Through this commemoration, we remind all road users that road safety starts with each of us. Every time we fasten a seatbelt, cross carefully, or choose not to drink and drive or walk, we are protecting a life.”

The Department calls on every road user to be safe on the roads, for you and your loved ones.

