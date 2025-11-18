Atlantic Employee Screening Sees Strong Growth as More Employers Switch for Better Service and Faster Results
More organizations are choosing Atlantic Employee Screening for reliable support, white-glove service and same-day to next-day turnaround times.
For almost three decades, AES has established itself as one of the most reliable and service focused screening partners in the industry. Employers across the country are choosing AES for a more personal, transparent, and supportive experience, along with a team that consistently delivers accurate results with impressive speed.
“Many providers in our industry claim to offer great service and transparency, but our clients consistently tell us that the experience they receive at AES is completely different,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “For nearly 30 years, we have operated with a simple philosophy. Provide exceptional service, treat every client like a valued partner, and deliver accurate results quickly and without surprises. Our growth reflects the trust that employers place in our team and the difference they feel when they work with Atlantic.”
Real Service. Real People. Real Partnership.
AES continues to offer a higher level of service in a market crowded with vendors that rely on overseas call centers, automated ticketing, and unclear pricing structures. Employers are choosing AES because they want a true partner who supports them with care, responsiveness, and expertise.
Organizations consistently select AES for:
• Live, US based customer service delivered by knowledgeable screening specialists
• A white glove experience with hands on, relationship driven support
• Competitive and transparent pricing with no hidden add ons
• Fast turnaround times, with most County Criminal checks typically completed the same day or next day
• Consistent accuracy backed by nearly 30 years of screening expertise
• A team that treats clients as long term partners and takes pride in supporting their success
This level of attentiveness and reliability has earned AES strong client loyalty, along with a continual flow of organizations moving away from providers that overpromise yet underdeliver.
Significant Growth in Enterprise Partners Seeking Better Value and Service
AES is also seeing notable expansion among enterprise level companies transitioning from large national screening vendors. Many of these organizations report dissatisfaction with slow response times, inconsistent support, delayed turnaround times, unclear billing, and rigid integration options.
Enterprise clients joining AES experience immediate improvements, including:
• Higher quality service with proactive communication and rapid response times
• Competitive and predictable pricing that reduces overall screening costs
• Faster turnaround times supported by efficient processes and experienced staff
• Clear and consistent updates throughout each background check
• Hands on implementation and onboarding support from dedicated team members
• Enhanced efficiency through modern integrations
These companies consistently highlight increased satisfaction, improved workflow efficiency, and far better support compared to their previous providers.
Continued Investment in Modern Integrations to Support Clients
As HR teams look for ways to streamline hiring without sacrificing accuracy or compliance, Atlantic Employee Screening continues to expand and enhance its integration capabilities. These investments are designed to help clients work more efficiently, reduce manual processes, and deliver a smoother experience for both candidates and HR teams.
Atlantic proudly supports organizations ranging from those with 50 employees to those with more than 100,000 employees, and our integrations are built to scale to the needs of each client.
One example is the growing use of Atlantic’s integration with Paylocity, which allows companies to connect background screening directly into their existing HR workflows. Clients using this connection benefit from:
• Faster and more efficient onboarding
• Reduced manual data entry and fewer errors
• A smoother experience for applicants and internal HR teams
• Improved visibility and compliance tracking across the hiring process
“HR teams are working under tighter timelines than ever, and they cannot afford delays or inconsistent support,” Avdellas added. “Our Paylocity integration is just one example of how we continue to invest in technology that improves efficiency, accuracy, and overall workflow for our clients. We remain committed to expanding and enhancing our integration options to meet the evolving needs of organizations we proudly support.”
About Atlantic Employee Screening
Atlantic Employee Screening is a national provider of background checks, drug testing, compliance support, and workforce monitoring solutions that help employers make informed and confident hiring decisions. With nearly three decades of experience, AES is known for its accuracy, transparent pricing, exceptional US based customer service, and modern technology platform. AES proudly supports organizations across healthcare, education, transportation, staffing, retail, government, and a wide range of regulated industries.
To learn more about Atlantic Employee Screening or to request a consultation, visit www.atlanticescreening.com.
