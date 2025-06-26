Atlantic Employee Screening Helps Employers Navigate I-9 and E-Verify Compliance Amid Regulatory Changes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Employee Screening, the trusted authority in background screening, drug testing, verifications, MVRs, and onboarding compliance, is bringing vital information to employers’ attention regarding recent enforcement activity surrounding Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance. While the regulatory updates to Form I-9 took effect in 2023, recent penalties handed down by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2025 show that many companies are still not meeting compliance standards — putting themselves at risk of steep fines and reputational damage.
Why This Compliance Alert Matters Now?
In April 2025, three janitorial service companies in Colorado were fined a combined $8 million for widespread Form I-9 and work authorization violations. One company, CCS Denver, Inc., received a $6.2 million fine alone for employing at least 87 unauthorized workers. Others received fines of $1.6 million and $270,000 respectively (Source: Jackson Lewis, ICE Workplace Enforcement Updates). These penalties are a wake-up call to employers across all industries: Form I-9 compliance is being taken seriously, and enforcement is escalating.
While the Form I-9 was updated in August 2023 to allow for remote document verification under specific conditions (Federal Register, Vol. 88, No. 145), that flexibility only applies to companies enrolled in E-Verify that follow additional verification procedures. The updated form (edition 08/01/2023) became mandatory as of November 1, 2023 (USCIS I-9 Central). Despite these clear changes, enforcement trends in 2025 prove that many organizations have not fully adapted.
Don’t Let Common Mistakes Turn Into Costly Penalties
As a leading provider of compliance-forward employment screening solutions, Atlantic Employee Screening has worked with hundreds of businesses — and we often find that even well-meaning HR teams are unknowingly non-compliant. Common issues include:
• Using outdated I-9 forms
• Missing or incomplete form fields
• Inconsistent document retention practices
• Improper photocopying of identification documents
• Failure to reverify expiring work authorization
• Lack of process for correcting errors
Industry research shows that 76% of paper I-9s contain at least one error. These simple mistakes can lead to serious penalties if discovered during an audit — especially now that ICE has increased inspection frequency and fine amounts.
Atlantic Helps Streamline and Safeguard Your Hiring Process
Atlantic Employee Screening helps employers reduce risk and simplify onboarding with a integrated system that includes:
• Background Screening
• Drug Testing
• Social Media Screening
• Education and Employment Verifications
• Motor Vehicle Records (MVRs)
• Electronic I-9 and E-Verify Integration
Clients who utilize our I-9 and E-Verify tools benefit from time-saving automation, reduced manual errors, and improved compliance — all backed by our team of onboarding experts.
Compliance Tips for Employers
To strengthen your hiring practices, we recommend:
1. Using the current Form I-9 (08/01/23 edition)
2. Training your staff regularly on completion standards and changes
3. Evaluating your eligibility for remote verification through E-Verify
4. Conducting internal I-9 audits annually
5. Maintaining consistent recordkeeping for all supporting documents
6. Correcting mistakes properly using USCIS guidelines (USCIS Handbook for Employers M-274)
We’re Here to Help—Even If You’re Not a Client Yet
Atlantic Employee Screening is proud to support the HR community. Whether you're currently working with us or simply exploring better screening solutions, our team is ready to help you understand your compliance posture and enhance your hiring process. We’re ranked #1 by G2 for integration, customer service, and onboarding solutions.
Next Step? Let’s Talk
If you want to explore a smoother, more compliant onboarding solution—call us at (561) 776-1804 or visit https://atlanticscreening.com. Let us show you how easy compliance can be when you have the right partner.
Disclaimer: Atlantic Employee Screening provides general compliance guidance to help employers stay informed. We do not offer legal advice. For legal interpretations or questions regarding your specific obligations, please consult legal counsel.
Kieth Burley
