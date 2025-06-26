Atlantic Employee Screening Helps Employers Navigate I-9 and E-Verify Compliance Amid Regulatory Changes

About

Founded in 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening Services (AES) is a leader in providing reliable, efficient, and comprehensive background screening solutions to businesses nationwide. With a 99.5% client retention rate and an average employee tenure of 9.3 years, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, our team supports over 2,500 clients with fast, accurate, and secure screening services. AES integrates seamlessly with 100+ ATS/HCM/HRIS platforms, ensuring an efficient screening process tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization. Our services include pre-employment screening software, comprehensive background checks, employment and education verifications, criminal record checks, drug testing, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and more. We even offer international screening services for global hiring needs. Key benefits of partnering with AES include: No Long-Term Contracts: We earn your business daily through performance, not binding agreements. Flexible Payment Terms: Tailored to support your financial planning. U.S.-Based Support: Our dedicated team provides fast and personalized assistance. Verified by Humans: Ensuring accurate, responsible results by reviewing criminal data before release. Data Security: SOC 2 compliance, advanced encryption, and multi-factor authentication protect sensitive information. At AES, we prioritize your hiring success and data security. We offer complimentary pricing audits and pledge to match or beat your current vendor’s rates. Call us today at 877-747-2104—our team is ready to answer your questions and provide the support you need!