DOT & FAA Announce Reduction of Required Flight Cuts to 3 Percent

Friday, November 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford today announced that the required flight reductions at 40 airports will be lowered from 6 percent to 3 percent, effective November 15 at 6 a.m., following a recommendation from the safety and operations team at the FAA. The decision reflects improvements in air traffic controller staffing levels and a continued decline in staffing-trigger events across the National Airspace System (NAS).

The 3 percent reduction will remain in place while the FAA monitors system performance throughout the weekend and evaluates whether normal operations can resume.



There has been a rapid decline in staffing-triggers since the November 8th record high of 81:

Eleven staffing triggers on Tuesday, November 11

Thirteen staffing triggers on Wednesday, November 12

Four staffing triggers on Thursday, November 13

Three staffing triggers today



The following restrictions will remain in place:

Some general aviation operations at 12 airports.

Some visual flight rule approaches (VFR) at facilities with staffing triggers.

Commercial space launches and reentries permitted only between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time.

Parachute operations and photo missions near facilities with a staffing trigger.



The 40 affected high-impact airport list remains the same. This includes:



ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

DAL – Dallas Love Field

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

DEN – Denver International Airport

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport

HNL – Honolulu International Airport

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport

IND – Indianapolis International Airport

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport

MCO – Orlando International Airport

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport

MEM – Memphis International Airport

MIA – Miami International Airport

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

OAK – Oakland International Airport

ONT – Ontario International Airport

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport

PDX – Portland International Airport

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN – San Diego International Airport

SDF – Louisville International Airport

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

SFO – San Francisco International Airport

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport

TEB – Teterboro Airport

TPA – Tampa International Airport

