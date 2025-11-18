Cyberbay Launches SimuCall and Email Phishing Platform to Strengthen Human Defense Against Social Engineering Attacks

Human error remains the most common entry point for attackers.” — Felix Kan

HONG KONG, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity company Cyberbay has unveiled SimuCall and Email Phishing, a new simulation platform that replicates the hybrid tactics increasingly used by attackers who combine phone calls with phishing emails to steal credentials, MFA codes, andfinancial data.Across the Asia-Pacific region, social-engineering incidents surged by more than 65% year-on-year in 2024, underscoring how quickly attackers are exploiting human trust and hybrid communication channels.The launch comes amid rising reports of multi-channel social engineering, where attackers use “vishing” calls to pressure employees after a phishing email lands in their inbox. Cyberbay’s new platform allows organizations to test and measure how staff respond to these tactics under real-world conditions without exposing systems to actual risk.“Human error remains the most common entry point for attackers,” said Felix Kan, Founder and CEO at Cyberbay. “By combining simulated calls and emails, we’re helping organizations understand their weakest points and build stronger verification cultures before those vulnerabilities are exploited.”How It WorksSimuCall engagements are mapped to each organization’s roles and processes, then executedby trained operators within safe and compliant boundaries. Each simulation includes:● Recorded call logs and response data with behavioral analysis.● Risk scoring by department and scenario type to prioritize remediation.● Recommendations to strengthen MFA checks, verification steps, and escalationprocedures.● Retraining modules for employees identified as higher risk.Realistic Attack ScenariosSimuCall replicates scenarios inspired by real-world fraud cases — from executive impersonation and fake regulatory audits to vendor update scams and compromised email incidents. Each simulation is designed to test how staff respond to high-pressure requests that appear legitimate but conceal malicious intent.Why It MattersAI-powered voice and email scams are surging across APAC, impersonating compliance teams and using hyper-realistic voices to deceive employees. Traditional training isn’t enough to stop them. Cyberbay’s SimuCall identifies human-layer vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them, helping organizations move beyond awareness into real defense and act before the next breach.About CyberbayFounded in 2022 between Hong Kong and Singapore, Cyberbay is an APAC-based cybersecurity company making defense smarter and more accessible. What began as an AI-powered bug bounty platform has grown into a full ecosystem — CyberScan for attack-surface visibility, CyberWatch for predictive intelligence, vCISO services for continuous governance and security leadership, and SimuCall for voice-phishing resilience. Today, Cyberbay empowers organizations to move from reactive protection to proactive defense across the digital landscape.

