FlyQuest and Von Dutch Announce 'League is Dead' Capsule Collection – A Bold Step Forward in Esports Fashion

FlyQuest and Von Dutch reimagine Y2K streetwear through the lens of esports with the launch of their ‘League is Dead’ collection.

FlyQuest and Von Dutch launch “League is Dead,” celebrating gaming culture with nostalgic streetwear and fresh esports energy.

Von Dutch has always been about boldness and reinvention. Pairing that energy with FlyQuest’s creative approach gives fans something unique.” — Paul Cho, VP of Partnerships at FlyQuest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlyQuest, a leading eco-conscious esports organization, and Von Dutch, the influential streetwear brand that defined the early 2000s, have announced the launch of their first capsule collection: “League is Dead.”The title draws on current online conversation but represents something different: a statement of renewal and cultural relevance. This collaboration brings together Von Dutch’s legacy as a cultural disruptor with FlyQuest’s vision for a new era of esports fashion, aligning two movements that have shaped youth culture in distinct ways.Designed by Carlie Youngblood, “League is Dead” reimagines Von Dutch staples – including the brand’s iconic trucker hat, oversized T-shirts, and statement sweaters – with modern design elements for the esports community. The pieces blend nostalgia with forward-thinking style, emphasizing identity, expression, and the evolution of competitive gaming culture.Despite the playful name, League of Legends continues to thrive. In North America alone, engagement remains strong, with millions of players each month and hundreds of millions of watch hours on major streaming platforms. This collection reflects that momentum, turning a community conversation into an opportunity to elevate how esports fans connect with fashion.“This collaboration is about celebrating culture and innovation,” said Paul Cho, VP of Partnerships at FlyQuest. “Von Dutch has always been about boldness and reinvention. Pairing that energy with FlyQuest’s creative approach gives fans something unique – apparel that reflects the humor, style, and confidence of the gaming community.”The FlyQuest x Von Dutch “League is Dead” capsule is now available at flyquest.gg/shop and will be featured at FlyQuest regional finals in Texas. A limited Worlds-themed extension will launch in October.

FlyQuest League of Legends Announcement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.