Kyber Launches Guidewire Accelerator for Claims Correspondence in ClaimCenter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber, an AI platform built for claims teams, today announced the availability of the Kyber Accelerator for Claims Correspondence in the Guidewire Marketplace. This accelerator provides a pre-built integration between Kyber’s correspondence platform and Guidewire ClaimCenter, enabling insurers to automate drafting, review, and delivery of claims communications. Kyber has long been part of the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem as a Technology Alliance Growth partner. With this accelerator, insurers using ClaimCenter can now deploy Kyber in weeks instead of months, applying automation to policyholder correspondence, one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of the claims workflow. Adjusters can spend up to 40% of their day drafting and reviewing notices instead of resolving claims,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “This accelerator makes Kyber easily accessible in ClaimCenter so teams can scale compliant communications with no-code tools, intuitive template management, and built-in governance.”“Congratulations to Kyber on the release of their new Guidewire accelerator for ClaimCenter,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Marketplace of Guidewire. “Combining the intelligent document automation of Kyber with ClaimCenter, we’re helping our shared customers maximize their efficiency, streamlining correspondence processes for claims teams so they can better serve claimants in their time of need.”Key Benefits of the Kyber Accelerator- Auto-populate data into documents with structured claim data directly from ClaimCenter, reducing manual entry ￼- Business-user friendly template management that enables insurers to easily govern and update correspondence without IT lift- Built-in collaboration and approvals, giving adjusters, supervisors, and compliance teams the ability to review and finalize letters quickly- Compliance and audit readiness, with version tracking, policy-language extraction, and delivery monitoring at every step- Insurers already using Kyber have reported a 5x improvement in letter cycle times . With this accelerator, insurers can now easily access these benefits directly within ClaimCenter.“This launch represents a major milestone in our mission to help insurers modernize claims communication,” added Sontha. “We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Guidewire, bringing compliance-first automation directly into insurers’ core operations.”About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, enables every notice to meet compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com.

