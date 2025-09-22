Kyber and Lob Announce Official Partnership to Bring Seamless Print Mail and Delivery Tracking to Insurance Claims Teams

Customers can send certified mail, certified with read receipts, include return envelopes, and more, all from inside Kyber without extra steps or logins.” — Arvind Sontha, CEO and Founder of Kyber

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber , the leading AI-powered correspondence platform for claims, today announced its official partnership with Lob, the direct mail automation platform that brings the power of digital to direct mail. This partnership makes Kyber and Lob official partners, bringing claims teams a fully integrated solution for generating, sending, and tracking regulated print mail correspondence with complete compliance visibility.Print mail remains a critical component of insurance claims communication, from Reservation of Rights notices to settlement letters. While carriers have modernized many parts of their operations, physical delivery remains a compliance requirement and an operational bottleneck. With this partnership, insurers can now manage print mail directly within Kyber’s claims correspondence workflow, with real-time delivery tracking, certified mail options, and automatic compliance logging.“Lob is a fantastic transactional mail provider, and we have one of the deepest integrations with their platform,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “Customers can send certified mail, certified with read receipts, include return envelopes, and more, all from inside Kyber without extra steps or logins.”Through the integration, Kyber ingests Lob’s delivery events directly into the claim file, giving adjusters visibility into every stage of mail delivery. Each correspondence is automatically logged with proof of mailing, USPS barcodes, and a complete audit trail to meet regulatory requirements.Harry Zhang, Co-Founder of Lob, commented: “Direct mail has been around forever, but it was built on batch processes and lacks visibility. Lob is the world’s first direct mail orchestration engine that is built for modern companies. Every mail piece sent with Lob is optimized for speed, cost, reliability, and scale. We handle everything from mail entry logistics, presort, fulfillment, and mail tracking. Businesses can count on Lob’s technology and network to meet the needs of their most critical customer communications while gaining visibility unmatched by other providers.”The Kyber–Lob partnership is already live with numerous carriers. With Kyber’s platform, adjusters can generate correspondence, collaborate on approvals, and now send via print mail with real-time tracking, all from one place.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.About LobLob is a direct mail automation platform founded in 2013 that brings the power of digital to direct mail. With its nationwide Print Delivery Network (PDN) and end-to-end automated platform, Lob enables businesses to build personalized, high-quality direct mail programs at scale. Marketing, product and operations teams can automate campaigns, connect direct and digital channels and optimize performance through real-time measurement. Named Mail Service Provider of the Year in 2024 by the National Postal Forum and winner of Postman's Best API award of 2024, Lob is trusted by more than 12,000 brands, including L'Occitane, Ro and Simplisafe. Learn more at lob.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

