Completing the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has been completed on the third and final phase of the transformative $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project — the final milestone in the transformation of the South Bronx that has strengthened neighborhoods, improved mobility and provided new recreational opportunities and access to green space. Overseen by the New York State Department of Transportation, the six-year project streamlined access to the Hunts Point Market and directed thousands of heavy commercial vehicles away from neighborhood streets to ease congestion, enhance safety and improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions. At the same time, the project also created new shared-use paths and provided new connections to area parks and the Bronx River waterfront that will strengthen communities and improve quality of life. This level of investment is a game changer in the South Bronx, restoring east-west connections throughout the borough that were not in place before the initiation of the project.

“For far too long, residents of the South Bronx have contended with heavy truck traffic in their neighborhoods and all the problems that resulted, including high asthma rates and poor health outcomes,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to this project we have taken thousands of trucks headed to the Hunts Point Market off local streets every day and added further fuel to the growing resurgence of the South Bronx with less congested streets, cleaner air and exiting new recreational opportunities along the Bronx River waterfront.”

The Hunts Point Market is the nation’s largest food distribution center and plays a vital role in New York City’s food chain, supplying more than 60 percent of its meat, fish and produce. It is also a vital economic engine for the Bronx, generating more than $2 billion in annual economic activity. The project created direct access to Hunts Point from both the Bruckner Expressway and Sheridan Boulevard, removing tens of thousands of commercial vehicles from local streets and alleviating congestion. It was accomplished in three overlapping phases and completed under-budget.

Phase one, which concluded in October of 2022, focused on removing heavy truck traffic from local streets by constructing three new ramps to Edgewater Road. These included a new two-way ramp from Sheridan Boulevard and a connection from the eastbound Bruckner Expressway. Edgewater Road was also resurfaced and outfitted with new traffic signals at Seneca and Garrison Avenues to enhance safety. Additionally, four bridges over Amtrak and CSX rail lines were replaced and the Bryant Avenue pedestrian bridge was reconstructed.

Garrison Park was also upgraded with new landscaping, Bronx River overlooks and a formal entrance featuring a signalized rail crossing. A new shared-use path was created to connect Garrison Park with Concrete Plant Park, extending the Bronx River Greenway. Another 15,000 square feet of “Bronx River Open Space” was also created beneath the rehabilitated Bronx River Avenue viaduct for residents to enjoy.

The second phase, which ended in the summer of 2023, reconstructed 1.25 miles of the Bruckner Expressway and created new ramps linking the westbound Bruckner to Leggett Avenue, providing a more direct route into Hunts Point. A 1.75-mile stretch of Bruckner Boulevard was reconstructed with fifteen intersections, which were upgraded with new sidewalks, curbs, medians and crosswalks. A 1.5-mile shared-use path was added along Bruckner Boulevard that connects to Randall’s Island, Manhattan and the Bronx River Greenway.

The third phase began in late 2022 and focused on eliminating long-standing bottlenecks and preparing the corridor for the future. The Bruckner Expressway and Sheridan Boulevard interchange was completely reconstructed with relocated ramps to simplify traffic movements in each direction. Signage was also upgraded for greater clarity. New pavement, sidewalks and bikeways were installed along the eastbound and westbound Bruckner Boulevard. Improved local street design will enhance pedestrian safety with shorter crosswalks and better signalization and lighting. A shared-use path was added to connect paths from 141st Street to the Bronx River bikeways.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Kathy Hochul is making historic transportation infrastructure investments in the South Bronx that are moving people and goods more efficiently, enhancing public safety, improving health outcomes and quality of life and in doing so, fundamentally connecting and strengthening the entire Hunts Point community. New York State is leading the nation in transformative infrastructure investments to connect communities, and this project does exactly that — getting trucks off of neighborhood roads, creating pedestrian connections so residents can safely access Concrete and Starlite Parks and the Bronx River, creating jobs and fundamentally laying the groundwork for more investment in the South Bronx. Working with the community, DOT under Governor Kathy Hochul is investing in infrastructure solutions that make a positive and meaningful difference in the lives of Bronxites.”

Additionally, a new 111-spot parking lot with 24 electric vehicle charging stations, including four rapid charge spots to better accommodate electric vehicles, was constructed under the Bruckner Expressway and helped enhance air quality in the South Bronx.

The Hunts Point Project builds on the success of a $75 million project that converted the Sheridan Expressway into Sheridan Boulevard, which was completed in 2019 at the request of local officials who advocated for new east-west connections and pedestrian facilities in the area. Despite carrying relatively little traffic for an interstate, it walled off the neighborhoods of Crotona, West Farms and Soundview from green space and forced residents to take long routes to reach Starlight Park. By replacing an underused expressway with a neighborhood-friendly boulevard, the project restored access to the Bronx River waterfront and other vital public green spaces.

As the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project concludes, the State Department of Transportation remains committed to continuing its engagement with the community in the South Bronx. The Department is currently advancing the environmental process for a project to replace or rehabilitate five bridges on the Cross Bronx Expressway to enhance public safety and preserve a vital travel artery that serves approximately 150,000 vehicles each day

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda said, “The completion of the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project marks a historic moment for the South Bronx. This $1.7 billion investment not only modernizes our infrastructure but also gives back to our communities what was long denied to them: cleaner air, safer streets, and fair access to the green spaces we deserve. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to improving the quality of life for Bronx residents. This project proves that when the State invests in our communities, we transform the future of our families.”

Assemblymember Emérita Torres said, “The completion of the Hunts Point Access Improvement Project’s third and final phase marks an important moment for the South Bronx. Our communities have historically carried the burden of truck congestion, poor air quality, and dismal health disparities thanks to poorly planned transportation infrastructure. This project changes that; by diverting thousands of trucks away from residential streets and creating direct routes to the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, we’re improving air quality, reducing noise, and making our streets safer for our families. Notably, this investment reconnects communities, creates new pathways to our Bronx River Waterfront, and offers recreational spaces that will improve our quality of life for generations. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, DOT Commissioner Dominguez and all our partners for prioritizing environmental justice and delivering a project that of course corrects the poor urban infrastructure of the past and delivers for our community’s future.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “The Hunts Point Access Improvement Project marks a new chapter for the South Bronx. With the completion of this transformative initiative, our residents will now gain access to new green spaces, better air quality, the Bronx River waterfront, and opportunities to reconnect with neighborhoods that were once divided. I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her dedication to addressing the environmental injustices that have profoundly impacted our communities. Through her leadership and partnership, we are making sure our residents have access to safe streets, open spaces, and a healthier future.”

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca said, “The completion of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is a monumental victory for the South Bronx, and a defining moment in our fight for environmental justice. For decades, our community has shouldered the burden of pollution from heavy truck traffic cutting through residential streets. As someone living with asthma, I know how deeply this has impacted our families. Redirecting thousands of trucks off our local roads, improving air quality, and reconnecting our neighborhoods is truly transformative that will pay dividends for generations to come. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for completing this long-awaited milestone, and I’m proud that Hunts Point residents will benefit from cleaner air, safer streets, and expanded access to the Bronx River waterfront.”

Fulton Fish Market Cooperative CEO Nicole Ackerina said, “It’s wonderful to see Governor Hochul and SDOT deliver on investments in the critical infrastructure that supports the City’s primary distribution center while also diverting trucks away from our local residential communities. We look forward to continuing to see the State invest in infrastructure which supports logistical efficiencies and the reduction of emissions of our City’s most critical supply chains by focusing investments into our waterfronts, in addition to critical road infrastructure projects.”

