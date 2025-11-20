Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan Amendments OK'd

Governor Kathy Hochul today approved amendments to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan (SLMP) which were recommended by the Adirondack Park Agency Board. The amendments improve the protection and management of 2.9 million acres of public land in New York State’s Adirondack Park.

“From providing clean drinking water to welcoming millions of visitors every year to enjoy the outdoors, the Adirondack Park is a national treasure and a symbol of New York’s environmental leadership,” Governor Hochul said. “These amendments ensure that New York remains at the forefront of public land preservation and conservation for the benefit of New Yorkers today and tomorrow. By strengthening resilience and promoting sustainable recreation, we are safeguarding the Adirondacks for the next generation while preserving their wild character.”

The SLMP guides how state land within the Adirondack Park Forest Preserve can be used by the public and maintained and modified by the State through establishing different classes of protection. The amendments approved today ensure that planning for the preservation of and recreation in one of the State’s most precious natural resources also aligns with the values of inclusion and resilience. These amendments further enhance the Adirondack Park Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation’s ability to:

Protect habitat and open space and protect recreation investments by addressing climate risks;

Improve public land and water access for persons with disabilities by identifying existing accessible infrastructure and assessing potential additions;

Support sustainable outdoor recreation by incorporating visitor use management into public land planning.

The Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan guides decision-making for 2.9 million acres of state land in the Adirondack Park. In addition to requiring that climate change, accessibility, and visitor use management are included in management and use planning for each state land parcel, the amendments update practices for wildlife management structures and historic areas.

Additionally, a recent state land acquisition—the 585-acre Four Peaks Tract in the Towns of Wilmington and Jay—was classified as Wild Forest. Containing a diverse array of meadowlands and mountains, the Four Peaks Tract was identified in the New York State Open Space Conservation Plan and has the potential to expand recreational opportunities in the Ausable River Valley.

APA Executive Director Barbara Rice said, “The Agency thanks Governor Hochul for her decisive environmental leadership. This action concludes nearly two years of hard work and thoughtful deliberation. These amendments will ensure the State continues to protect New York’s globally significant natural resources as we work to ensure access to our public lands to people of all abilities.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan has guided DEC’s careful stewardship of the Adirondack Forest Preserve for more than 50 years. These amendments will help the State address the challenges associated with increased visitation and extreme weather events while ensuring the Forest Preserve remains accessible for all people.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “The smart stewardship of the Adirondack Park necessitates making modifications to management and protection models that acknowledge modernization and growing use. Governor Hochul’s approved amendments to the Park’s State Land Master Plan take into consideration accessibility for visitors with unique abilities, climate change risks and balancing recreation with land conservation, all which will strengthen and protect this magnificent resource for future generations.”

Adirondack Council Executive Director Raul J. Aguirre said, “The Adirondack Council thanks Governor Hochul and the Adirondack Park Agency for listening to public concerns, modifying the agency's original amendments to ensure that the State Land Master Plan continues to protect the ecology and wild character of the Adirondack Park, while providing access to people of all abilities.”

ADK Executive Director Cortney Worrall said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for approving the Adirondack Park Agency’s amendments to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. ADK is so pleased that access for all while safeguarding the Forest Preserve is an imperative. We welcome New York State’s dedication to Visitor Use Management planning and additions to the State Land Master Plan — a proactive, adaptive strategy to protect natural resources and enhance visitor experiences. ADK also greatly appreciates how we can better meet the climate change challenge without delay through mitigation, adaptation, and resilience.”

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Executive Director Gerald Delaney said, “The Review Board commends Governor Hochul for advancing these important amendments to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan. Local government strongly supports the commitment to increase access for persons with disabilities and incorporate best management practices that will ensure the State can effectively manage emerging trends in public use and continue to safeguard the unique natural resources of the Park for future generations.”

Northern Forest Center President Rob Riley said, “The Northern Forest Center appreciates the improvements made to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan to ensure more equitable access to state land for all people, especially those with disabilities. As an organization working at the intersection of forests and communities for nearly thirty years, we know how important improved access to nature is for individual enjoyment and health as well as for our collective stewardship of public lands and waters.”

Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation Executive Director Dorothy Waldt said, “The Center is grateful to the Governor for approving these amendments. The common loon, a species of special concern in New York State, has been experiencing a demonstrated decline in reproductive success. With the approval of these amendments, we look forward to the emblematic calls of loons echoing across Adirondack lakes for years to come.”