Supporting New York's Veterans and Their Families

State Senator Jessica Scarcella Spanton said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for your commitment to keeping New York safe and affordable. Prohibiting unauthorized out-of-state militias from entering New York for military activity is essential to keeping New Yorkers safe and upholding the integrity of our institutions. On the affordability end, this measure will help keep costs down and make energy more affordable for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, "The newly signed GUARD Act will ease the financial strain on veterans by strengthening protections against those who would unlawfully charge fees to assist them in accessing their benefits. It is our duty in Albany to ensure that veterans in our state have access to the benefits, services and support they have earned. I was glad to partner with Assemblymember Steve Stern in passing this new law, which was ceremonially signed today.

As we continue our work to relieve the strain of the cost of living, this new law ensures that veterans can access the benefits they’ve earned without financial abuse, fear or fraud."

State Senator Mario Mattera said, “Our veterans have given our state and our nation more than we can ever repay. Their courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to protecting our freedoms remind us every day that we owe our veterans an unpayable debt. That is why I was proud to vote for this new law to provide them some protection. As we expand affordability initiatives and strengthen protections for those who have served, we must honor their sacrifice not just with words, but with action. God bless our veterans, their families, and God bless America.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, "As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I thank Governor Hochul for coming to Huntington to sign my bill to protect veterans from bad actors who attempt to take advantage of veterans by fraudulently seeking payment for services without proper accreditation from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) VA benefits act will increase penalties on individuals and entities who act in violation of federal and state law, and ensure that the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our great nation are not taken advantage of by scammers. Suffolk County is home to the largest veterans population in New York and I also thank the many veterans who joined us today to mark this important effort."

Assemblymember Keith Brown said, "I was proud to vote for the GUARD VA Benefits Act because protecting our veterans is non-negotiable. This law ensures that the men and women who serve our nation are safeguarded from pension poaching, fraud, and bad actors who try to exploit them. Our veterans have earned every benefit they receive, and I will always stand firmly behind measures that honor their service and strengthen the support they deserve."

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, "New York State serves as a vital conduit between the federal government and the United States Veteran, and it's critical that state governments do everything they can to highlight and expand on services and benefits for those who put everything on the line. Thanks to Governor Hochul, New York is continuing its unwavering commitment. I'm proud of the work New York State is doing on behalf of Veterans all across the state, and especially here on Long Island which is home to one of the highest Veteran populations in the country."