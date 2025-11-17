Locusview to be Acquired by Itron, Accelerating Digital Construction Management for Utilities

Locusview to be acquired by Itron for $525M in a deal that would accelerate digital construction management for utilities, modernizing critical infrastructure.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locusview, Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“Locusview”), a pioneer in Digital Construction Management (DCM) for gas and electric utilities, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a global leader in smart energy and water solutions. The all-cash transaction, valued at $525 million, is expected to close in January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Locusview, enabling the company to accelerate its mission of empowering critical infrastructure providers with real-time, high-integrity construction and asset data. Founded in 2014, Locusview has pioneered the DCM category for gas and electric utilities, empowering more than one million capital projects. By joining forces with Itron, Locusview’s scalable DCM platform will integrate with Itron’s comprehensive grid modernization and resiliency solutions, creating an unparalleled foundation for modernizing vital infrastructure. This strategic combination will help utilities improve productivity, accelerate project closeout, enhance data quality, and meet the urgent demand for rapid infrastructure build-out and resilient operations in an evolving energy landscape.“Joining Itron marks an exciting new chapter for Locusview and our customers,” said Shahar Levi, Co-Founder and CEO of Locusview. “I’ve had the privilege of watching our team turn an idea into an industry-focused, category-leading platform that is now trusted across the utility industry. We set out to pioneer digital construction management and provide operators of critical infrastructure with a real-time, enterprise-scale workflow that connects planning, execution, and closeout. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment - one that enables us to scale and accelerate our mission to support the needs of infrastructure providers worldwide. Together, we will empower utilities to plan smarter, build faster, and operate safer - with real-time data driving decisions from the field to the boardroom. We’re poised to provide electric and gas utilities with the tools they need to rapidly expand the infrastructure required to support the AI-build out and other energy-intensive sectors.”“Locusview’s digital construction management platform further expands Itron’s Resiliency Solutions offerings to our customers,” added Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Locusview’s scalable SaaS-based business model is purpose-built and helps critical infrastructure providers improve productivity and management of construction projects. Given the need to dramatically increase grid build-out and the efficiency of operations, the combination of Itron and Locusview creates an exciting platform for the future. We look forward to welcoming Shahar and his team to Itron and accelerating the growth of this innovative platform.”About LocusviewLocusview is a leading provider of Digital Construction Management (DCM) solutions for utilities. The Locusview platform transforms outdated manual processes into seamless digital workflows, empowering utilities to enhance efficiency, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate grid modernization. By digitizing construction and asset management processes, Locusview enables energy companies to scale and optimize their capital investments, driving innovation and sustainability in the industry.About ItronItron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Their trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, Itron connects people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive.

